Locally brewed Nevis Mango Beer to launch soon

Nevis: The locally brewed Mango Beer has been announced to come to Nevis in the upcoming days to celebrate the grand 10th anniversary of the much-anticipated “Nevis Mango Festival.”

The beer will be crafted by the Nevis Peak Brewery under the supervision of Brew Master Raj Kumar.

The mango beer is aimed at promoting the island’s most-priced fruit and enhancing the local community which has been creating their own stuff in different fields. Premier Mark Brantley announced the beer and said,”Locally brewed beer right here in Nevis coming soon in mango flavor just in time for the grand 10th anniversary of our Nevis Mango Festival.”

Mango Beer will feature several locally produced ingredients which are used to craft a beer and the mango will be among them as the prime substance. Mango is also considered a significant factor in promoting the recent locally crafted Beer of Nevis as the country is on the path to reducing the importing of products from other countries.

Last month, Nevis launched the first locally brewed craft beer with the intent to use it as the national beer in the country so that the importing of the beer could be reduced. Now, the mango-flavoured beer will also be introduced to enhance the potential of the local offerings of the island nation.

In addition to that, the beer will also be used as the major product in the upcoming Nevis Mango Festival in July 2024. The festival will enhance the qualities of the mango which will be used in designing the unique cuisine and dishes. Several celebrity chefs will participate in the festival and give presentations on the proper use of the mango in the dishes.

Nevis is the home of 44 varieties of mango that will be displayed at different stalls of the festival in the shape of unique and flavourerd cuisine.

The Nevis Mango Festival will feature different events such as the inaugural evening, mango mania, food tour, and the “For the love of mangoes.” In addition to that, several activities such as Mango Food and Beverage Sampling, a Chef Competition, and a Festival Wrap-up concert.