Nevis: Fruit Festival to celebrate locally created products, registration open

The much-anticipated “Fruit Festival” will celebrate the local cuisine of Nevis that will be created with the use of the naturally produced fruits

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated “Fruit Festival” will celebrate the local cuisine of Nevis that will be created with the use of the naturally produced fruits. The dishes and cocktails made with locally grown fruits will be served to the audience on August 2, 2024 as part of the “Nevis Mango Festival” 2024.

The registration for the 2024 staging of the Fruit Festival has opened for the competitions and vendors which will be collected by Ministry of Agriculture of Nevis. Several guidelines for the festival have also been announced for the applicants who are seeking to explore the opportunities in the agriculture sector and farming segment.

Premier Mark Brantley also took an opportunity to extend an invitation for the local farmers and street vendors for the registration of the festival. He noted that the festival will bring new opportunities for the local producers and enhance the capacity of the naturally grown of the fruits.

The festival will feature Cake Making Competition and Ice Cream Competition which will be held under different categories. In the cake competition, the participants will have to create their products that will showcase the cultural heritage of Nevis and then they have to create Plain/Light Fruit. The last category for the competition will be Cheesecake.

In the Ice Cream Competition, the participants will have to make Soursop which will be Ice-Cream Flavoured, featuring the presence of the locally crafted fruits.

In addition to that, the registration fee for the food vendors will be $175 and for the Art Craft and other Vendors will be $75. The Fruit Festival will also serve as a medium for the local farmers to showcase their products and get the valuable prices.

Notably, the event is the part of the Nevis Mango Festival 2024 which will commence on July 10, 2024, featuring the creation of the dishes and cocktails with the proper use of the mangoes. The island nation is the home to 44 varieties of the mangoes and the participants will be asked to showcase their skills in crafting unique dishes with locally grown most priced fruit.

In addition to that, several celebrity chefs will also attend the festival to teach the participants about the use of the mango in their dishes. Participants will also get the chance to enhance their experience with the cooking and craft unique products from the fruits of Nevis.

Tourists will also be welcomed to taste Nevis Cuisine as recently, Premier Brantley announced the locally brewed “Mango Beer.”