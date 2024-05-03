Frontier Airlines set to offer non-stop service from Trinidad to Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines is all set to start nonstop service from Trinidad and Tobago to Puerto Rico on July 11, 2024.

Trinidad and Tobago: Frontier Airlines is all set to start nonstop service from Trinidad and Tobago to Puerto Rico on July 11, 2024. The service will operate three times a week and aim to enhance tourists’ travel options.

The authorities of US ultra low-cost carrier announced that the service on Thursday and stated that the flights will be available from Piarcro International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago to Munos Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The media release mentioned that the aim of the service is to enhance the travel options and connect the tourists from both countries with each other. Hayden Newton, General Manager of the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, noted that the airline would serve as the connection between the two countries, bolstering air relations and making travel easier.

The Head extended a welcome to a new frontier and added that the airline travels to 12 destinations in the Caribbean, including Trinidad and Tobago. Frontier Airlines has been providing seamless travel options to several travel destinations across the globe and it the subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings Inc.

The airline worked to deliver affordable travel options to all its customers and has been achieving success with the use of the Airbus A320 family aircraft. As per the head, the aircraft consisted of a high-density seating configuration and made it the most fuel-efficient of all major US carriers when measures by available seat miles per fuel gallon.

Frontier Airlines also introduced the UpFront Plus initiative to offer an upgraded seating option, featuring extra leg and elbow room in the first two rowns of the aircraft. The customers under the initiatives will also be given window or aisle seats with extra legroom and empty middle seats.

Through the service of the airline, the authorities aimed to strengthen the valuable partnership between the island and the airline, which will further uplift the airlift sector.

The tourism sector of Trinidad and Tobago has been recording great milestones over the years with the introduction of new airlift services, cruise services, and other privileges. Gaining recognition in the international market, the destination has been attracting tourists from across the globe, making airlines and cruises start the non-stop services.

Frontier Airlines also aimed to enhance its footprint in the Caribbean destinations and uplift its connections with the countries and their government. The major carriers has been providing non-stop service to the destination which also brought tourists from United States and Europe.