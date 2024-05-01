St Kitts Music Festival massive lineup: Launches mixture of local and international artistes

A massive lineup of 32 musicians has been unveiled for St Kitts Music Festival 2024, which is an efficient mixture of local and international artistes.

St Kitts and Nevis: A massive lineup of 32 musicians has been unveiled for St Kitts Music Festival 2024, which is an efficient mixture of local and international artistes. In addition to Mical Teja and Asa Bantan, the tourism ministry revealed Mary J Blige and Rick Ross as the headliner performers in the three-day event.

St Kitts Music Festival 2024 will kick off on June 27, 2024, and run through June 29, 2024, under the theme- “Where music meets paradise.” In the three-day events, the audience will be offered a chance to experience the music heritage of St Kitts and Nevis through the performances of different artistes.

The first day will feature the performance of 15 artists, starting with renowned ADAM O from the US Virgin Islands, who will set the stage of the St Kitts Music Festival on fire. Known for its soca talent, ADAM’s music will make the Caribbean and international tourists groove on the vibes.

The second performer of the day will be AKAII U Sweet, who will also enhance the musical journey of the patrons along with the third performer TBONE. KT DAN and Itebulous will also return to St Kitts Music Festival in 2024 on the first day.

Speedy, Pumpa, and Nadia Batson have also been featuring as the headliner performers for the first day of St Kitts Music Festival 2024. Kerwin Du Bois, Mr Mention, Michl Teja and Asa Bantan will also be added into the local list of the artistes for the first day.

Small Axe Band and Alkaline will entertain the audience on the first day of the music festival 2024, and they are known for their traditional Caribbean voices and music.

For the second day, the lineup for the artistes will start from Third World which is a popular band in the music industry, while Busy Signal will highlight the soca and reggae voices in St Kitts Music Festival 2024. Kabaka Pyramid, who is a famous rapper from Jamaica, will also make a headline appearance on the second day of the festival along with Jayoos.

The list of local artists will also feature renowned Jamaican artists such as Tommy Lee Sparta, Calpeton, and Masicka, who will perform on the second day. The last two artistes will be HI Light and Greenhouse Band featuring Mishka will perform at the stage of St Kitts Music Festival 2024.

For the third day, international artists have been invited to entertain the audience with foreign music, which excites tourists from across the globe. The first headliner will be American singer-songwriter and actress May J Blige and American Rapper Rick Ross.

450 and Freddie Jackson are also added to the lineup of St Kitts Music Festival 2024, who will rock the stage with their delight voices. Remone Watson, Nicholas Brancker Band, Tony Rebel and Briannagh D will perform on the last day of the music festival 2024.

Notably, last year, the stage of St Kitts Music Festival was set on fire by the performance of Nigerian giant Burna Boy who attracted audience from across the globe.

St Kitts Music Festival is considered as the platform for promoting the local culture and boosting the tourism economy by welcoming huge chuck of the travellers from around the world.