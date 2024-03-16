16 artistes in primary lineup for St Kitts Music Festival unveiled

The primary lineup of the 16 artistes has been unveiled for the 2024 St Kitts Music Festival on Friday night.

St Kitts and Nevis: The primary lineup of the 16 artistes has been unveiled for the 2024 St Kitts Music Festival on Friday night. The music giants will perform at the stage of the festival from June 22 to 30, 2024.

The first artist of the first wave of the lineup will be Small Axe Band which is known for its dynamic performances in the Carnival and victory in the Road March title. He is also considered the lead performer of the Sugar Mas and gained success with “SHOWCASE” during the Soca Monarch.

The second artist for the St Kitts Music Festival will be Itebulous- a well-known singer who produced on the Chip Dung with Push Bumpa. The stage of the festival will be set on fire with the performance by American rapper Rick Ross who is known for their unique style and hip hop music.

He started his music career in the mid-2000s and became well-known locally through touring with Trick Daddy.

Eazi is also gearing up to perform at St Kitts Music Festival 2024. He is the lead singer of the Odisi Band and has performed at several stages such as Culturama, Carnival, and many more. Speedy has also been added to the lineup of the festival and he has gained popularity with his rich music.

Another artist of the lineup would be T-Bonie who is ready to perform at the music festival 2024. He will also be joined by AKAIUSWEET and Hi Light who are known for their great composition.

Michal Teja is a famous Trinidadian singer who gained victories in several Carnival Soca Monarch and Road March competitions. He will perform at St Kitts Music Festival 2024 and showcase the true culture of the Caribbean region.

Green House Band featuring Mishka will also perform at the festival and will be joined by Akaline, Jaydos, Third World, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Mr Mention. These artist will perform at the stage of the music festival at different times for three days.

The lineup is the first wave artistes as the tourism authorities will again reveal other artistes who will perform on second or third day. Earlier, it was anticipated that the artists such as Pumpa, Busy Signal, Asa Banton, Capleton, Masika, and Dominican Michele Henderson would also included in the lineup.

St Kitts Music Festival is known as the great event in the festival calendar of the Federation which runs for three days, features the concerts of different artists. The music festival 2023 turned out to be a massive success with the performance of well-known artists such as Nigerian Giant Burna Boy who set the stage on fire.

The music festival is an entertainment platform and colourful celebrations of the culture and heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. The festival featured music such as reggae, soca, calypso, and hip-hop and served as the platform to gather the music legends.