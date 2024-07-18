St Kitts And Nevis Prioritize Water Security With 2nd Desalination Project    

St Kitts and Nevis started a new initiative to overcome its water crisis with the groundbreaking for its 2nd desalination Project.

St Kitts and Nevis: The island of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to overcome the water crisis with the groundbreaking for its 2nd desalination Project. The event took place on July 16 at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park.

The establishment of the new plant will be a relief to the netizens from the longstanding issue of water scarcity in the country. The 2 million gallons water desalination project aims to address the water crisis that the island nation is currently experiencing due to a decline in rainfall.

Several important officials including members of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, senior government officials, staff of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, and other guests were the ones who performed the groundbreaking.

The project is the second desalination plant that has been started by the government with the first one nearing its completion in Canada Estate. The desalination project is reported to produce around 60,000 gallons of drinkable water per day and will be the Federation’s first public desalination plant.

The prime minister shared a glimpse of the groundbreaking ceremony on his Facebook profile and also stated that the desalination project costs around $50 million. In his post, he stated that,

“This desalination facility costs approximately $50 million. This has to be done or the country will run out of water. The government has to prioritize.” Emphasizing the urgent need for the project in recent circumstances.

PM Drew further revealed the cause of water scarcity stating factors such as decreased rainfall, increased temperatures, and saltwater intrusion to the underground wells. He emphasized that the cause of all these issues is nothing but climate crisis which the small islands in Caribbean are experiencing.

The PM further said that, “This is why we need climate justice, as the cost for climate adaptation is unbearable for small island developing states.”

He also criticised the government, claiming that the previous administration did nothing to improve water availability, which was a poor failure.