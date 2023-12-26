2 million gallon desalination plant to be constructed in 2024: PM Terrance Drew

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to construct a 2-million-gallon desalination plant in 2024 to revive the water situation.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to construct a 2-million-gallon desalination plant in 2024 to revive the water situation. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during his 2023/2024 budget remarks.

While shedding light on the water situation in the country, he said that certain areas of St Peter’s are without running water due to increased usage and decreased rainfall.

He said that the situation of the water in St Kitts and Nevis is not good which is why the government is working on the desalination plant so that everyone in the country can get clean and regular running water.

The aim of the plant is to roll out a water storage tank system. Prime Minister Drew said that the government will work to provide easy access to water to the people of the country.

On the situation, PM Drew asserted that the water department will continue to monitor the situation. He said, ”The fire and water services have been informed to attend to the area immediately. Please be on the lookout for them if you are in need of assistance.”

He announced that the area of Tabernacle is also being addressed. Highlighting the reason behind the situation, PM Terrance Drew noted that the situation is due to climate change. However, the government is responding aggressively to find solutions to ensure that water is available for the people.

He said,” The government hears your concerns, and we are working. Continue to have a blessed Christmas Day.”

St Kitts Water Services Department also issued a public advisory for the water situation. It added that the situation has arisen due to reduced inflow from the Green Hill Souce.

“We are aware of the water supply interruption affecting the higher elevations in their area, primarily due to increased demand and reduced inflow from the Green Hill Souce,” said the department.

The team is arranging water trucking as a temporary solution for the community.

Notably, this is not the first time that the community of St. Peters have faced water problems. The flow of water was restricted due to an air blockage in the community earlier on October 11, 2023. Prime Minister Drew also made a visit to the site and examined the situation.

Besides this, communities such as Cayon and Upper Monkey Hill also faced water shortages and reduced supply of water.

Keeping the problem in mind, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew first made the announcement of the construction of the desalination plant on July 21, 2023. However, the date for the construction of the plant was not decided at that time.

Additionally, the government of St Kitts and Nevis had also started drilling well in Cayon to revive the situation in the community.

Now, Prime Minister Drew said that the well in Cayon is on its way