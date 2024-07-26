St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds of GAEs gathered to receive pension payments

the government of St Kitts and Nevis distributed pension to hundreds of Government Auxiliary Employees on Thursday.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis distributed the Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) with their much-awaited pensions on Thursday. Reportedly, more than 100 employees received their pensions marking a significant milestone for the government.

Reportedly, A brief ceremony was held in front of Government Headquarters, attended by members of the Federal Cabinet, senior government officials, Pension Reform Task Force representatives, and retired GAEs. This accomplishment is a moment to cherish for the GAE’s as they were awaiting the decision since a while.

It is to be noted that the previous administration had also promised their pensions but instead of fulfilling the decision they even decreased the gratuity by 66%, as the prime minister Terrance Drew addressed in his social media post.

The PM further stated that, “This was an extremely hurtful and shameful policy implemented against these hard-working citizens of the Federation, who are the backbone of the public service.”

He criticised the previous federation while stating the GAEs as a well deserved and hardworking contenders for the pension scheme. PM Drew also thanked his cabinet and the pension committee for their efforts to bring this initiative into action. The minister ensured that the GAEs from now onwards will receive their monthly pension payments, considering they met the eligibility requirements.

According to the proposal, payments would be provided exclusively to employees who have worked for at least 15 years and retired after May 18, 2024. However, the minimum age to be eligible for the scheme is 62 years.

The prime minister while his address at the meet stated, “For too long, they have served without the guarantee of a pension, a basic right that was unjustly taken from them.” Highlighting the pension as the rightful to them.

Cabinet Ministers, including Prime Minister Drew, Minister Denzil Douglas, Konris Maynard, and Marsha Henderson, symbolically presented cheques to retired GAEs in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony, emphasising the significance of the exercise and worker protection.