St Kitts and Nevis: Retired GAEs to receive pension payments tomorrow, Know eligibility

The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to conduct a special event on Thursday, 25th July 2024 to mark the beginning of distributing pensions to retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs).

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to conduct a special event on Thursday, 25th July 2024 to mark the beginning of distributing pensions to retired Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs). This scheme is set to provide a significant relief to hundreds of retired employees struggling to manage their expenses.

According to the scheme, the payments will only be made to employees who have worked for at least 15 years and retired after 18th May 2024.

The employees who are 62 or more will receive the pension payment monthly and the payments will also begin immediately. On the other hand, workers under the age of 62 will have to wait for monthly payments since they turn the minimum age.

However, if any employee dies before the age 62, then the chosen beneficiary of the employee will receive pension for a whole one year. The government has shared the forms to apply for the scheme at the Government Headquarters and Accountant General Department.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 am tomorrow, which will highlight the efforts of the government in supporting the employees. PM Drew stated that the ones who serve as crossing guards, drivers, couriers, environmentalists, technologists, and others deserve this the most.

Prime Minister Drew also expressed his happiness while stating that the government will help workers who have made significant contributions to St Kitts and Nevis by providing them with much needed pension. He noted that the pension payment is intended to show appreciation for the workers’ years of service.

Prime Minister further expressed his joy as he mentioned that the pension payments will help the workers by ensuring that GAEs will receive exactly what they worked for throughout the years.

The PM also addressed that the pension payments will begin with a limited amount of GAEs at the event tomorrow, and additional payments will be made later.