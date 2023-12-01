Denzil Douglas congratulates Saddlers Secondary School

Denzil Douglas has congratulated the Saddlers Secondary School for winning the High Schools Chef Competition and for launching the environmental club

Denzil Douglas has appreciated and congratulated the Saddlers Secondary School for winning the High Schools Chef Competition and for launching the environmental club.

The High Schools Chef Competition was held at St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Saddler’s secondary school won the competition.

Chefs of Saddlers Secondary School: Ashanti Dorset and Lavinia Boddie both of Fourth Form.

He also extended congratulations to the dedicated and hard-working Teachers of Saddlers Secondary school.

Miss Shanika French and Miss Cliota Crossley of the Home Economics and Home Management Departments

Denzil Doughlas congratulated Charles E. Mills Secondary School for acquiring 2nd position and Cayon High School for acquiring the 3rd position in the competition.

Saddlers Secondary School also launched the environmental club.

Douglas has appreciated the students of Saddlers Secondary School for the initiative that will help to make St Kitts and Nevis a sustainable Island State.

The Saddlers Secondary School launched its Environmental Club on Tuesday 14th November at the school, which will serve as its home base.

The idea of the Environmental Club was born during a Clean Seas St Kitts and Nevis beach clean-up held three days prior at Lime Kiln Bay. The students were so engrossed in what they were doing and suggested to their Geography teacher, Mr. Delvin Lucas, that they should continue doing beach clean ups and similar activities.

Director of Marine Resources, Mr. Randel Thompson, congratulated the group and expressed his delight in the initiative undertaken by these young persons to positively contribute to our communities and the environment, stating that they are representative of the change we need to reform our interactions with the marine environment.

He also spoke of the importance of land-based activities that affect the ocean.

Saddlers secondary school has won the Jones Group Limited U-14 Secondary school football semi final match held on 30th November 2023 .

The match commenced at 4:00pm at the Warners park.

Saddlers secondary school won against Charlestown Secondary school with the score of 2-1 and has advanced to the finals.