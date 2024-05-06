St Kitts and Nevis: Farmers commences planting out of 15,000 banana

The Agriculture Ministry of St. Kitts and Nevis received 15000 banana and plantain slips each on Saturday and have commenced with its planting.

with each passing day stepping towards overall development, the agriculture sector as well is not left behind.

Such a step marks a significant step towards sustainable development of the country. This signals the achievement of the objectives of the 25 by 25 agenda which has been implemented in the country to reduce the food imports.

The 25 by 25 agenda as well is referred to as the Food Import Reduction programme. And, the banana and plantain slips received in significant count is the first batch of the 4,00,000 slips which the ministry is expecting to receive as part of the mission to reduce the country’s food import bill.

The Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins even elaborated it as a significant moment for the advancement of agriculture in the country. And, highlighted that it would benefit the farmers across the country.

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture paid a visit to the Crop farmer, Andy Caines’ farm, where the update on the growth of watermelon seedlings has come forward. This also is part of the 25 by 25 initiative.

The 25 by 25 agenda in the country has come into action with the aim of reducing the import bills by 25% till year 2025 in the agriculture and fishery sector. Such an initiative fosters the sustainable approach to enhance the food security in the country.

This speaks of the government’s actions towards transforming the agriculture sector as it holds a major part of the contribution towards the economic development of the country. Such an agenda will offer multiple of the benefits as it would not only enhance food security but also would reduce the cost of food items.

The agriculture sector has been flourishing across St Kitts and Nevis, as per Minister Samal Duggins as it is providing opportunities to the local farmers.