International organizations praises Agriculture Ministry of St Kitts for 25 by 25 agenda

International organizations praised the Agriculture Ministry of Saint Kitts for its visionary plans on the 25 by 25 agenda.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) praised the Ministry of Agriculture of Saint Kitts and Nevis for their visionary plans on the 25 by 25 agenda formulated for marine and fisheries resources.

The 25 by 25 agenda of the ministry came into action to reduce the import bill in the agriculture and fishery sector by 25% by 2025. This will foster an agriculture-oriented sustainable approach and will also enhance food security in the region.

These international organizations have established regional traction for it and are highly motivated for the implementation plan.

Renata Clarke, Sub-Regional Coordinator, Caribbean Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations remarked about the plan, “We are very enthusiastic about the optimistic approach of the agriculture ministry towards the sector development in Saint Kitts and Nevis”.

He further stated, “It’s mesmerizing to witness this type of high energy level in the agriculture sector in Saint Kitts and Nevis and FAO is a proud partner of the Ministry of Agriculture”.

Regional leaders such as Premier Natalio D Wheatley, British Virgin Islands, and Louis Petersen, Commissioner Designee of Agriculture of the US Virgin Islands, also acclaimed this initiative.

Premier Wheatley commended Minister Samal Duggins for his foresighted vision and scientific approach to ensuring the necessary resources for delivering on the commitments.

He added that the written plan presented is extremely comprehensive considering fisheries, livestock, and other areas.

Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, mentioned the ministry’s commitment to fulfilling the vision of agricultural transformation.

He shows his gratitude towards the international stakeholders and regional directors.

He also highlighted the execution of advanced climate-smart agricultural practices for successfully executing the 25 by 25 plan and the importance of collaboration with FAO.

The Agriculture Ministry is open to collaborations with regional and international organizations for a blooming and supple agriculture and fishery sector.