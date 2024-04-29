St Kitts Agriculture Open Day unveils innovative farming solutions: Promotes local products

The 29th edition of the St Kitts Agriculture Open Day has focused on showcasing new technologies, innovative practices, and local products from April 25 to 26, 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The 29th edition of the St Kitts Agriculture Open Day has focused on showcasing new technologies, innovative practices, and local products from April 25 to 26, 2024. The two-day event served as the platform for the farmers, fishers, agro-processors, and small businesses to interact with the national audience and gain knowledge about the latest trends in agriculture.

Hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, the event also featured ideas to uplift the local community and enhance sustainable practices. Held under the theme- “Securing Our Future Through Sustainable Agriculture by 2025 and Beyond,” the event aligned with the sustainability goals of St Kitts and Nevis.

The annual event also displays a wide range of agro products and services, offering a chance for citizens to interact directly with farmers, fisherfolk, and other food producers. The locally grown produce has been widely popularized through different events, stalls, and sales.

The Royal Basseterre Valley National Park showcased over 120 stalls of the locally grown food products which has served as the platforms for the farmers to enhance their business. Besides this, the event also featured the efficient educational presentations, technical demonstrations, watermelon and corn-eating competitions and free dog licensing.

First Day: Government Officials Promise Agriculture Revolution

On the first day of the event, the officials of the government of St Kitts and Nevis arrived and addressed the public on several matters of concern related to agriculture. The brief ceremony was hosted to welcome officials such as the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, members of the Federal Cabinet, including Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins.

Minister Samal Duggins also gave keynote remarks and outlined the potential of the agriculture sector in diversifying the economy. Terming it “lifeblood of the country”, the Minister highlighted that the sector has the ability to empower the local citizens, economy, and environment as it would enhance the dependency on the locally grown produce.

He also urged the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis to fully embrace the power of the sector and stated that this would assist the country in fulfilling the 25 by 25 Food Import Reduction Programme.

Further, the government officials also promised to promote the local grown food and said that this is the talent of the farmers who showcased their products at the fair with great dedication. Samal Duggins added that the food import caused the impacts such as supply chain disruptions, and price fluctations which makes the country vulnerable.

The display of the agro-processor products marked the efficiency of the farmers of St Kitts and Nevis, which is the backbone of the agriculture sector.

In addition to that, the Ministry of Agriculture also handed over a number of planting materials to the farming community at the event, highlighting the 25 by 25 agenda.

Second Day: Aims to strengthen Community through Agriculture

On the second day of the Agriculture Open Day, the hundred more patrons stopped by the stalls to take advantage of wide range of agro products which were display and for sale at the exhibition. The community has interacted with farmers and fishers and enhanced their collaboration in several areas, such as promoting local goods.

25 by 25 Food Import Reduction Programme

Through St Kitts Agriculture Open Day 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture also promoted its agenda of 25 by 25 Good Import Reduction. By enhancing the locally grown products, the objective of the programme is to reduce the country’s food import bill by 25% by the year 2025.

The goal of the event was to create a comprehensive platform for promoting sustainable agriculture by fostering awareness, education, and collaboration.