Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bahamas

Bahamas: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bahamas which will remain from 10: 10 am to 12: 00 pm on Sunday. The announcement was made by the met department which stated that the islands such as Exumas and Acklins will face heavy showers.

As per the weather updates, the Bahamas has been featuring upper-level troughs and causing pops of showers, and thunderstorms across the northern islands. The severe weather occurrences have been disturbing across the remained of the area.

Further, the high-pressure system has also centred just west of Bermuda and the weather updates stated that it would cause locally fresh breezes across several portions of the Bahamas throughout the night.

The residents are also asked to remain hydrated and avoid strenuous activities during the peak afternoon hours as the heat wave is still in effect for some parts of the Bahamas. Even, several met departments stated that the UV indices are expected to remain very high to the extreme which is the most concerning issue during this period of time.

In addition to that, the flood risks have also been increased due to prolonged and locally torrential rainfall as the low-lying areas are witnessing the issue. As per the met department, the weather is also expected to remain partly sunny, warm and breezy with the chances of the isolated showers and thunderstorms which is also a concerning issue for the upcoming time.

The weather will also remain cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms through tonight and the showers are expected to be locally heavy with potential for strong to severe thunderstorms throughout the period.

The met department also noted that the persistent troughing coupled with moist tropical air as the area will continue to keep shower and thunderstorm chances elevated across portions of the Bahamas through Monday before the system exists the area by Tuesday.