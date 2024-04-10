Schedule of Air Adelphi operating between Martinique, Saint Lucia, St Vincent unveils

Castries, Saint Lucia: The schedule of flights of Air Adelphi which will connect Martinique, Saint Lucia and St Vincent has been unveiled as the service will operate three times a week. Starting on April 15, the airline will serve as the new air link between these destination on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The flight of Air Adelphi will first operate on the route from Kingstown to Castries and then the passengers will take flight from Castries to Fort de France. The charter service is aimed to offer convenient travel options between these three destinations.

The schedule of the airline will be started with its departure from Kingstown (St Vincent and the Grenadines). The flight will depart at 7: 30 am and provide serviced to Castries, Saint Lucia where it will reach at 7: 55 am.

The second flight of Air Adelphi will depart from Castries, Saint Lucia for providing service to Fort de France (Martinique). The flight will fly from Saint Lucia at 8:15 am and reach at Martinique at 8:30 am, providing efficient air link between three destinations.

The schedule of the arrival flight of Air Adelphi will start from St Vincent and end at Martinique which will operate through Saint Lucia, serving connections in the Caribbean region.

Further, the returning flight of the airline will start from Martinique and then end at St Vincent with the different departure timing. The flight from Fort de France will depart at 9:00 am and provide service to Castries with the arrival time of 9:15 am. From Saint Lucia, Air Adelphi will depart at 9:30 am and reach at Kingstown at 9: 35 am.

The flight will operate three days a week with the particular schedule and enhance the travel experience of the travellers. It will also mark the enhancement of the airlift sector of these destinations as tourists visit the countries for spending their vacations in peace and tranquility.

The service of the flights will also enhance the tourism economy of these destinations, marking potential of the destinations among the travellers from across the globe.