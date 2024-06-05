Saint Catherine constable bailed by court in corruption case

An accused policeman was presented in court for trial and was granted bail by the judge case of corruption in Saint Catherine.

Jamaica: The law enforcement authorities of Jamaica took action against a member of the police department in a case of corruption in Saint Catherine. The accused policeman was presented in court for trial and was granted bail by the judge against surety of seven hundred thousand dollars on Tuesday, 04 June. The accused was booked for the demand of thirty thousand dollars from a motorist, who filed a complaint against him.

The accused lawman is identified by his official name, Wayne Mathews. Wayne Mathews serves his duty as a constable in the Bog Walk Police Station. The man is a member of the Saint Catherine North Police Division. The accused in the corruption case is a local of Saint Catherine, which is a parish of Jamaica in the east of the island.

As per the reports, the matter was elevated after the accused police constable found an individual with a motor vehicle that was without a sticker of registration identity. Earlier this month, the police constable was present at a gas station in the locality where he spotted the motor vehicle of the man not following the law.

It is mentioned that the police constable approached the individuals and pointed out the offence committed by the owner of the motor car. It is alleged that the policeman, after disclosing the offence, attempted to extract money from the individual in exchange for avoiding any proceedings against him. It is said that the accused constable demanded the man to give him thirty thousand dollars.

The individual filed a complaint against the accused police constable for demanding money in exchange for favour against the law. The complaint was recorded by the police department after which the investigation was conducted. The case of corruption was launched against the constable by the responding unit of the Saint Catherine police division.

Subsequently, the police constable was taken into custody, and an interrogation was conducted, after which he was laid with the charges of corruption. The accused was taken to the Saint Catherine Parish Court, where he was bailed in the corruption case for seven hundred thousand dollars in surety. The trial in the case is scheduled for 21 November 2024.