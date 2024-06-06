Mentally ill prisoner killed by four inmates in Clarendon

Jamaica: In Clarendon, a 33-year-old male prisoner was declared dead in the hospital after getting involved in a physical brawl with four other prisoners in his cell. The criminal act took place inside the Chapelton Police lockup in the early dark of Monday, 03 June, around 03:15 am. The victim prisoner was reportedly suffering from mental challenges.

The deceased prisoner who lost his life in the prison of Clarendon was mentioned with the name Rekema Bravo in the documents. Rekema Bravo was a farmer by profession who lived in Iron Gate. Iron Gate is a district of Jamaica situated in the Clarendon parish. The victim was taken into custody by law enforcement under the charges of malicious destruction of property and assault on Saturday, 01 June.

As per the reports, the offence committed by the victim was a part of his mentally unstable condition. The victim was offered bail after being laid with charges which he was not able to claim. Following the protocol, the man was taken into custody and placed inside a cell of the prison with five other prisoners. The accused four prisoners were among the five individuals in the cell.

On the day of the murder of the prisoner in Clarendon by the four accused, the officers on duty heard the noise of disturbance from the cell block. Straight after, the officers rushed to the cell to check the situation. At the place, officers observed a physical brawl in which Rekema Bravo got injured severely. It is said that the victim was lying on the floor in a pool of blood with his face down and was breathing heavily.

Immediately, without wasting any time, the officers on duty responded and assisted the injured victim to the hospital for instant medical help. However, the injured prisoner was not able to survive his injuries and lost his life. On arrival, the on-duty medical staff checked the victim and made the official declaration of his death.

Subsequently, the investigation proceeded by police and the four culprits of the murder of the mentally unstable prisoner were charged, who all belonged to Clarendon. The four accused are 30-year-old Phillip Russell from Trout Hall, 33-year-old Rushane Williams from Sweeny district, 23-year-old Marlo Headley from May Pen, and 19-year-old Garrett Lindsay from Rhoden Hall.