Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and Florida for Christmas

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Trinidad and Florida on the occasion of Christmas under their new theme- “Connect with loved ones during the festive season.”

As part of their “Welcome Home” initiative, the airline will provide direct access to the travellers from the United States who are seeking to visit the Caribbean region for the vacations and the holiday season.

The additional service will begin on December 26, 2024, and will run through December 28, 2024, with fares as low as $573. The flights will be operated for round trip and economy class with the special flight for Christmas.

In addition to that, the return flight on the route from Fort Lauderdale to Port of Spain will be operated from December 28 to 31, 2024 with the starting fare of US$529 for the round-trip. The service has also been announced on the route between Trinidad and Tobago and Orlando by Caribbean Airlines.

The flights on the route from Orlando to Port of Spain will be operated between December 20, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with the starting fare of US$984 for the round-trip and economy. The return flight on the route from Port of Spain to Orlando will be operated between December 12, 2024, to January 1, 2025, with the same starting fare.

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines resumed the direct and non-stop service of the flights between Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale which will start its operation on December 15, 2024. The flights are scheduled to operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, aiming to enhance the connection between Jamaica and South Florida.

The aircraft, including BW031 is being used for the service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale, while BW0036 is being used for the return flight of the route. In addition to that, the aircraft BW484 is used for the flights between Port of Spain and Miami, while BW483 is used for the return flight.