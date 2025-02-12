Six athletes from St Kitts and Nevis qualify for CARIFTA 2025

The greetings have been extended to the qualified athletes who will participate in different games in the track and field events at CARIFTA 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Six athletes from St Kitts and Nevis qualified for CARIFTA 2025 after achieving qualifying marks in the Classic Track Meet on Tuesday. The young individuals will represent the country in the championship which is scheduled to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from April 19 to 21, 2025.

The players from different clubs have been added into the squad that will participate in this year's edition.

Athletes qualified for CARIFTA 2025

Jemardh Huggins from Etonics Track and Field Club will represent St Kitts and Nevis in Long Jump and High Jump of the 2025 CARIFTA Games. Tejuan Webbe from Outer Limits Athletics Club will participate in U20 110m Hurdles of the games, while the third player named J’Zhavier Amory will participate in U17 Shot Put from A-1 Titans Track and Field Club.

The fourth player in the squad of St Kitts and Nevis will be Yudel Wisdom who will participate in U20 Shot Put. He is from Phase Track and Field Club and play in the CARIFTA Games 2025. Josano Henderson from Etonics Track and Field Club will represent St Kitts and Nevis by playing in U17 Javelin throw.

Jaylen Hendrickson will represent Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) and participate in U17 Triple Jump for St Kitts and Nevis.

Samal Duggins extends greetings

Samal Duggins, Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis extended greetings to the athletes who have been qualified for 2025 CARIFTA Games. He said that their impressive performance made them qualify for the game and encouraged them to continue their performances in the main championships.

Earlier, Troy Nisbett and Skyla Connor will represent St Kitts and Nevis at the 38th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships. They wil perform in two games of the championships in Trinidad and Tobago.