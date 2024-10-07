Saint Lucian youtuber slams PM Pierre, declares "I Am Not a Proud Saint Lucian"

Diana Charles is a YouTuber residing in Canada and runs her channel under the name Diana Charles Real Talk Show.

Saint Lucia: A famous Saint Lucian YouTuber was recently seen slamming the Prime Minister and government in a video she shared on her YouTube channel. The YouTuber stated herself as ‘I am not a proud Saint Lucian’ and her statements have been creating a buzz all over the internet.

Diana Charles is a YouTuber residing in Canada and runs her channel under the name Diana Charles Real Talk Show. Diana shares her unbiased opinions on the channel, which are related to her real-life experiences.

However, her recent video is raising concerns as she gave detailed feedback on her opinion to Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, who visited Brooklyn and called the diaspora to come back to the island.

Diana Charles not just called out Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, but his whole federation and the Saint Lucia Labour Party. She stated her opinion by saying that the authorities are Bribing the people living abroad to come back to Saint Lucia, while they barely provide any facilities to them.

A social media user-supported Charles in her views, as he wrote, “Well said Miss Diana Charles, In Saint Lucia when you buy land you cannot get access lol, puppy show only they have in Saint Lucia. look at Julien Alfred, she came from a fight and they put at the back of a convertible for 5-7 hours. from View-fort to Gros - lslet. Me I will never do that as much I like Saint Lucia.”

Diana Charles then stated that if the foreign nationals didn’t get a foreign pay check, they could never live under the SLP’s government. She added that Canada has given her a life with her dog and she appreciates that.

“Philip, you see the fact that my eyes are open, and it's Canada and foreign that gave me a life today with my dog and more,” she said.

Charles went ahead with stating that Canada has given her medical assistance, pension, business, and more. She compared these facilities to those available in Saint Lucia, and said, “There is no way I will depend on a Prime Minister Like you”. She further highlighted that investments in Saint Lucia are ‘bullshit’.

The YouTuber shed light on the fact that “Foreign is their home and they come to Saint Lucia only for a Vacation.”

She ended her statement by noting that, Saint Lucia is her homeland and if she doesn’t have the money and proper security for her life and her family she can’t live in Saint Lucia. She said that whenever she comes to the island, she comes with her own money to do anything.

Notably, the YouTuber shared her views after an address from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, during his address to the Diaspora living abroad in Brooklyn, New York. The PM called out the diaspora to come back and help in the nation’s development during his address.

However, netizens on social media are stating their concerns all over the social media. One of the users stated that still being born and brought up in Saint Lucia, she will not come to the island during retirement.

“Born and raised there but to come back just for me to retire it's a no. My life is better abroad as for medical assistance it's a big no for me,” said the user.

However, a user said that the comments under the Vido are not genuine as he wrote, “Your comments not genuine but are politically motivated attacking the PM because you are UWP.”

In his reply, Diana Charles stated, "This is not true. You Know it, St Lucian Foreign will not leave their happy life and go live back in Saint Lucia. Get the Message Clear.”

It is to be noted that Diana has also uploaded many videos on her YouTube channel, where she calls out the Saint Lucian Authority and the federation. She has even shared videos titled, “I am not a Proud Saint Lucian,” stating her dissatisfaction with the country.