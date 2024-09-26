St Kitts and Nevis: $25,000 Cash Prize Announced for Sugar Mas 53 Road March Title

The deadline for the registration for this event is coming closer and interested candidates should apply before 1st October.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Carnival Committee has announced a $25,000 cash prize for the Road March Title, an event scheduled for Sugar Mas 53. This event which celebrates the musical heritage of St Kitts and Nevis aims to promote it through this huge prize money.

The deadline for the registration for this event is coming closer and interested candidates should apply before 1st October. The applicants should fill out the application form on the official site of the Carnival committee or at the National Carnival Secretariat.

The song will need to be released on two radio stations that are native to St Kitts and Nevis and the deadline for the same is November 1st.

The deadline for the submission of the Road March Song to the St Kitts and Nevis Carnival Committee is also November 1st. The song should be sent to the SKNNCC’s official email address in order to be considered for the competition.

The application will be considered completed if the participants publish their Road March Song over any of the music streaming platforms such as Meta Sound Collection or more. The deadline for this is 15th November.

This is to be noted that the applications will only be considered if the produced music meets the guidelines set by the authorities. These include avoiding lewd or distasteful lyrics, including sexually suggestive and explicit words, sentences, phrases, or clauses. This will lead to an immediate disqualification of the candidate.

This contest is open for all the Bands, aspiring Soca Artists, and Calypsonians. Their participation in the contest could lead them towards better success with their performances and the prize money could help them pave the way for their future.

The complete guidelines, depicting all the rules and regulations are placed at the E.C Daniel Building on Cayon Street and the interested participants could join there to get a complete look at all the regulations in order to be well prepared for the event.

Notably, the Sugar Mas is an annual carnival celebration in the twin island nation and is often regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most successful carnival events. It celebrates the cultural heritage of St Kitts and Nevis and aims at promoting it through special events including pageantries, dances, parades, and music.