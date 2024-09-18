St Kitts and Nevis: Sugar Mas’s Queen Pageant ambassadors announced

The Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins was present at the event along with other members including the Chairman of the carnival committee and the director of Carnival.

St Kitts and Nevis: The island nation has announced 6 ambassadors for the 2024-2025 Miss St Kitts and Nevis Queen Pageant in an event on Tuesday.

The Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins was present at the event along with other members including the Chairman of the carnival committee and the director of Carnival. Leah Craig-Chaderton, hosted the event to showcase the names of all the participants.

Notably, this year the pageantry will include Jutambien Kelly, Vanessa Simon, Danieka Dickenson, Tyanna Richards, Tonia Manners, and Mikaya Collins as the ambassadors. These contestants are all set to appear in one of the region’s highly anticipated event at the Sugar Mas 53.

Sugar Mas is an annual celebration which is celebrated with several events over the course of one month. These events include fetes, pageants, cultural events, parades, and a lot more.

The event regarded as the Caribbean’s best carnival will be held under the theme ‘There is only one place to be SugarMas53’. The event will start on December 13th and will conclude on January 2nd.

However, the carnival will also feature pre-celebratory events that will kick off on 17th November. These will include Sugar Mas Awards that will honour the key contributors to society.

The authorities launched the official calendar of the celebratory events 3 months back and are aiming to continue building the hype among the audience with scheduled releases.

The authorities during the event also announced that they have launched a series of Sugar Mas goodies that include, T-shirts, mugs, flags, and rugs. They said it would help to promote the event and create excitement among the audience.

These products will be available for purchase at the Carnival Office on Cayon Street, which is present between the Gas Station and Cindy.

Minister Samal Duggins in light of the Carnival stated that it is a vibrant celebration of togetherness and support for everyone across the region.

He further said that the carnival is all about making sure that the community’s folklore is being represented worldwide. He also stated that these has been achieved and they aim to further enhance it in this season.

Notably, the authorities have been successful to create excitement among locals for the much-awaited event. This year the carnival will be bringing a lot of new things making it a memorable experience for all.