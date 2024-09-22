St Kitts and Nevis: Updated Calendar for Sugar Mas 53 is here, join the excitement

The event set under the theme ‘There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53’ will kick off with the celebration of Sugar Mas 53 awards.

St Kitts and Nevis: The official calendar of the Sugar Mas 53 has been updated with the addition of more entertaining events for the celebration of the Caribbean’s biggest Carnival. The authorities have now also segregated the calendar into different events of National and Private celebrations.

The event set under the theme ‘There is only one place to be Sugar Mas 53’ will kick off with the celebration of Sugar Mas 53 awards. Following the award ceremony, several events will be celebrated to colour the skies of St Kitts and Nevis with vibrant celebrations of the cultural event.

This is to be noted that the hype for this event is already very high among citizens and the authorities have done their best to maintain the excitement with slow and exciting launches consecutively since it announcement.

Recently, 6 ambassadors were announced for the Miss Queen Pageant in a separate ceremony. This created significant excitement among all the enthusiasts to attend the Caribbean’s one of the most cherished Carnival.

PRIVATE EVENTS CALENDAR

· Sat, 30 Nov: Ties & Tiaras Family Gala by Events R Us

· Sun, 01 Dec: Bae Watch by DJ Smudge, A Meri Eri Christmas by Erica Edwards Music and Shadan Production

· Mon, 02 Dec to Thu, 05 Dec: In the Spirit of Christmas

· Sat, 07 Dec: Carnival Comedy Show feat. Majah Hype by Delvin the Promoter

· Mon, 09 Dec: Socasize: Carnival Warmup by Ministry of Health

· Sat, 14, Sun, 15, Sat, 21, Sun, 22 Dec: Festival of Lights by Wholesome Family Entertainment

· Sun, 15 Dec: Rhum & Soca Fete by Deejay Flames / Gifted for a Purpose

· Wed, 18 Dec: Agri Night Market by Ministry of Agriculture

· Fri, 20 Dec: Pure Bliss by Cane Juice

· Sat, 21 Dec: Cooler Fete by Cane Juice

· Sun, 22 Dec: Boozy Brunch by Carambola, Shorts & Shades Pink Edition by StudyIt

· Mon, 23 Dec: ASAP Glow Parade by ASAP

· Tue, 24 Dec to Fri, 03 Jan: In De Circus

· Tue, 24 Dec: Aktivate Boat Ride by Bacchanal Chasers

· Thu, 26 Dec: Luxe Carnival: Arrivals, Still Standing & Shining Singing Jackie's 50th Anniversary

· Fri, 27 Dec: Sunset Fete by DJ Tero

· Sat, 28 Dec: Rep U Band by Know Yuh Friend Bar

· Sun, 29 Dec: Breakfast Party by inception fete, Anchored by Tidal Promotions, SKN Poker Run, Picnic: Carnival Dance Music Beach Event by Godfather Beach Bar

· Mon, 30 Dec: Kalso Blast from the Past by St. Kitts Basseterre Lions Club

· Tue, 31 Dec: Rotary Club of Liamuiga New Year's Gala

· Wed, 01 Jan: Ready, Fete, Go! SugarMas Glam Lounge

· Thu, 02 Jan: Ready, Fete, Go! SugarMas Glam Lounge

· Fri, 03 Jan: Last Jam by Dre Entertainment, Luxe Carnival: Luxe Last Lap

· Sat, 04 Jan: Ultra: Whine & Chill

NATIONAL EVENTS CALENDAR

· Sun, 17 Nov: Sugar Mas Awards

· Fri, 22 Nov: Power Soca Elimination

· Sat, 23 Nov: Groovy Soca Elimination

· Fri, 29 Nov to Sat, 30 Nov: Senior Calypso Elimination

· Fri, 06 Dec: Festive Friday, Downtown Basseterre

· Sun, 08 Dec: Miss SKN Swimsuit Competition

· Tue, 10 Dec: Minister's Cocktail

· Thu, 12 Dec: Senior Calypso Monarch Semis

· Fri, 13 Dec: Opening of Carnival & Midnight Escape Street Festival

· Sat, 14 Dec: Soca Monarch Finals

· Sun, 15 Dec: Junior Calypso Monarch Finals

· Tue, 17 Dec: Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant

· Wed, 18 Dec: Folk Galore Competition

· Thu, 19 Dec: Miss St. Kitts & Nevis Pageant

· Thu, 26 Dec: J'ouvert

· Fri, 27 Dec: Senior Calypso Monarch Finals

· Sat, 28 Dec: National Junior Carnival Parade

· Sun, 29 Dec: Panorama

· Wed, 01 Jan: Grand Carnival Parade

· Thu, 02 Jan: Grand Carnival Parade Last Lap

This updated calendar seems more enjoyable and enthralling with several events including cultural competitions, celebrating cultural music, Pageantry competitions, and more.