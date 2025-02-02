St Kitts and Nevis records no homicide case in last 100 days

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew praised the historic milestone of no homicides in St Kitts and Nevis over the last 100 days, calling crime and violence urgent issues that need to be addressed.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-02 11:12:53

PM Dr Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded no case of the homicide in last 100 days for the first time in 30 years. This record achievement  has been reported on Saturday (February 1, 2025) when Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that this is the result of the 90-day campaign against crime and violence

PM Dr Terrance Drew expressed delight and noted that this is historic milestone for St Kitts and Nevis as crime and violence are diseases of the society that are needed to be cured urgently. The 90-day campaign was launched by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in mid of 2024, aiming to enhance awareness among the citizens about secure and safe life. 

90-day campaign against crime and violence

As per the reports, the campaign featured discussion and strategies to combat criminal incidents and violence. It also included some valuable insights from young leaders from different sectors such as the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, NGOs, religious leaders and other political representatives. 

PM Drew lauded their efforts in addressing the concerning issues of the society and working at the united front to combat the root causes of crime and implement long-term solutions. He said that their efforts have made St Kitts and Nevis a safe and secure land where citizens find themselves responsible for the positive and peaceful environment. 

100 days of no homicide cases

Notably, the last case of homicide that has been recorded in St Kitts and Nevis had happened on October 24, 2024. The case was the 28th and the final case of the crime of 2024, marking 100 days without homicide. The 90-day campaign also aimed at achieving 100 days and more without such criminal activities at their front hand and PM Drew called it a moment of celebration and success. 

He said that the government will enhance their working towards the initiatives, aiming to bring more inclusive approach for the criminal situation. He added that they will focus on building a safer and more peaceful environment. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Fish Fry and Cook Off Festival set to return to East Basseterre
News

Fish Fry and Cook Off Festival set to return to East Basseterre

2025-02-02 11:12:53

PM Terrance Drew visits US Department of State, meets several diplomatic leaders
News

PM Terrance Drew visits US Department of State, meets several diplomatic...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

Sineku Primary School gearing up for reconstruction, Kalinago students to benefit
News

Sineku Primary School gearing up for reconstruction, Kalinago students to...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

8-year-old from Barbados wins gold in 50m backstroke at Saint Lucia invitational meet
News

8-year-old from Barbados wins gold in 50m backstroke at Saint Lucia invit...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

Spain bound flight makes emergency landing at Guyana due to passenger’s sudden sickness
News

Spain bound flight makes unscheduled landing at Guyana due to passenger’s...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

PM Terrance Drew becomes first CARICOM leader to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
News

PM Terrance Drew becomes first CARICOM leader to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 set sail across Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Pearl dock in Jamaica
News

Love and Harmony Cruise 2024 sails across Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Pearl...

2025-02-02 11:12:53

United Airlines’ Boeing 737- MAX touches down at Guyana for inaugural flight
News

United Airlines’ Boeing 737- MAX touches down at Guyana for inaugural fli...

2025-02-02 11:12:53