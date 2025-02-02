St Kitts and Nevis records no homicide case in last 100 days

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew praised the historic milestone of no homicides in St Kitts and Nevis over the last 100 days, calling crime and violence urgent issues that need to be addressed.

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded no case of the homicide in last 100 days for the first time in 30 years. This record achievement has been reported on Saturday (February 1, 2025) when Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said that this is the result of the 90-day campaign against crime and violence.

PM Dr Terrance Drew expressed delight and noted that this is historic milestone for St Kitts and Nevis as crime and violence are diseases of the society that are needed to be cured urgently. The 90-day campaign was launched by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in mid of 2024, aiming to enhance awareness among the citizens about secure and safe life.

90-day campaign against crime and violence

As per the reports, the campaign featured discussion and strategies to combat criminal incidents and violence. It also included some valuable insights from young leaders from different sectors such as the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, NGOs, religious leaders and other political representatives.

PM Drew lauded their efforts in addressing the concerning issues of the society and working at the united front to combat the root causes of crime and implement long-term solutions. He said that their efforts have made St Kitts and Nevis a safe and secure land where citizens find themselves responsible for the positive and peaceful environment.

100 days of no homicide cases

Notably, the last case of homicide that has been recorded in St Kitts and Nevis had happened on October 24, 2024. The case was the 28th and the final case of the crime of 2024, marking 100 days without homicide. The 90-day campaign also aimed at achieving 100 days and more without such criminal activities at their front hand and PM Drew called it a moment of celebration and success.

He said that the government will enhance their working towards the initiatives, aiming to bring more inclusive approach for the criminal situation. He added that they will focus on building a safer and more peaceful environment.