Resilient Lady, Norwegian Prima dock for first time at Port Zante

7th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The Resilient Lady of Virgin Voyages docked at Port Zante on Thursday simultaneously with grander Norwegian Prima for the first time. With two cruise ships on the port of St Kitts and Nevis welcomed thousands of passengers who explored unique attractions. 

Virgin Voyages cruise ships are known for their unique designs and red livery which positions it as one of the beautiful vessel lines. Resilient Lady as part of Virgin Voyages has arrived in St Kitts and Nevis with a passenger capacity of 2770, enhancing cruising activities at Port Zante

Virgin Voyages

Resilient Lady of Virgin Voyages consisted of ocean views with private balconies where guests enjoy luxurious Mega RockStar suites. The retro furnishing and electric guitars compliment the interior decoration of the vessel and the signature style of Virgin. 

Virgin Voyages crew
In addition to that, the resilience lady boasts several energy-saving features with cabin occupancy sensors and climeon technology. The feature helps in converting engine heat into electricity and the carbon offset programs also mitigate the emission of the carbon footprints. 

Norwegian Prima

Another cruise ship of the day for Port Zante was Norwegian Prima which has brought over three thousand passengers. With a perfect blend of luxury, innovation and adventure, the cruise vessel is known for its modern cruising and ultimate comfort at sea. 

Passengers are given the opportunity to explore rich and natural attractions of St Kitts and Nevis with an arrival of inaugural call of the vessel. 

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson expressed delight and stated that these cruise ships will elevate the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis. She noted that the inaugural calls of the vessels positioned the country as a must-visit destination in the world as tourists get the chance to visit numerous hotspot destinations. 

Tourists on board the cruise vessels visited iconic attractions such as the St Kitts Scenic Railway and Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. 

Latest

Anglina Byron

