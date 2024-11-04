St Kitts and Nevis to welcome over 1M cruise passengers this season: PM Drew

While revealing these figures, he thanked Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team who worked throughout the year and established connections with a number of international cruise lines.

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome more than one million cruise passengers for the 2024-2025 season. This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew through his official Facebook account.

While revealing these figures, he thanked Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team who worked throughout the year and established connections with a number of international cruise lines.

These numbers are being anticipated as the island is off to a good start for the season with a total of 52 cruise vessels arriving in St Kitts this month. These major cruises will arrive with thousands of passengers, pushing the numbers towards the targeted goal.

Star Pride, Viking Sea, and Zuiderdam arrived at Port Zante on November 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Today, Celebrity Eclipse will arrive in St Kitts with over 2000 passengers.

These visitors will disembark on the island and explore the local offerings including the various excursions, providing good business to local vendors, cab drivers and tour guides.

November 5 will mark the first day when St Kitts will welcome five cruises together, bringing significant activity to Port Zante. These cruises are Aida Perla, Icon of the Seas, Mein Schiff 1, Seabourn Quest and Star Pride. Meanwhile, on November 6, a single mega cruise Arvia, boasting a capacity of 5200 passengers will be arriving on the island.

Carnival Pride, Disney Magic, Mein Schiff 3 and Sapphire Princess will be docking on Saturday, November 9 and Sea Dream 1, Eurodam and Resilient Lady will dock on November 10.

On November 12, Arvia will make another call while Viking Sea will also arrive in St Kitts. November 13 will witness three cruises Aida Bella, Mein Schiff 2 and Eurodam arriving to the island and similarly three other cruises Freedom of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Sea Dream 2 will arrive on November 14.

November 16 and 17 will witness one cruise each Sapphire Princess and Vision of the Seas arriving in St Kitts and the following day Resilient Lady and Sea Dream 2 will dock together at Port Zante.

A similar trend of the cruises will continue throughout the month, marking a major start to the highly anticipated cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis.

The complete Cruise Schedule for November 2024 for St Kitts is as follows:

Friday, 1 – Star Pride

Saturday, 2 – Viking Sea

Sunday, 3 – Zuiderdam

Monday, 4 – Celebrity Eclipse

Tuesday, 5 – Aida Perla

Tuesday, 5 – Icon of the Seas

Tuesday, 5 – Mein Schiff 1

Tuesday, 5 – Seabourn Quest

Tuesday, 5 – Star Pride

Wednesday, 6 – Arvia

Saturday, 9 – Carnival Pride

Saturday, 9 – Disney Magic

Saturday, 9 – Mein Schiff 3

Saturday, 9 – Sapphire Princess

Sunday, 10 – Sea Dream 1

Sunday, 10 – Eurodam

Sunday, 10 – Resilient Lady

Tuesday, 12 – Arvia

Tuesday, 12 – Viking Sea

Wednesday, 13 – Aida Bella

Wednesday, 13 – Mein Schiff 2

Wednesday, 13 – Eurodam

Thursday, 14 – Freedom of the Seas

Thursday, 14 – Rhapsody of the Seas

Saturday, 14 – Sea Dream 2

Saturday, 16 – Sapphire Princess

Sunday, 17 – Vision of the Seas

Monday, 18 – Resilient Lady

Monday, 18 – Sea Dream 2

Tuesday, 19 – Oasis of the Seas

Tuesday, 19 – Sea Dream 1

Wednesday, 20 – Enchanted Princess

Wednesday, 20 – Star Pride

Thursday, 21 – Explorer of the Seas

Thursday, 21 – Seabourn Ovation

Friday, 22 – Marella Discovery

Friday, 22 – Viking Sea

Sunday, 24 – MS Hamburg

Monday, 25 – Queen Mary 2

Tuesday, 26 – Aida Luna

Tuesday, 26 – Arvia

Tuesday, 26 – Braemar

Wednesday, 27 – Freedom of the Seas

Wednesday, 27 – Mein Schiff 2

Wednesday, 27 – Seabourn Ovation

Thursday, 28 – Rhapsody of the Seas

Thursday, 28 – Regal Princess

Friday, 29 – Azamara Journey

Friday, 29 – Marella Discovery

Friday, 29 – Wind Spirit

Saturday, 30 – Queen Mary 2

Saturday, 30 – Zuiderdam

Disclaimer: The update on St Kitts’s cruise schedule for November 2024 is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.