St Kitts and Nevis to welcome over 1M cruise passengers this season: PM Drew
While revealing these figures, he thanked Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her team who worked throughout the year and established connections with a number of international cruise lines.
4th of November 2024
St Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome more than one million cruise passengers for the 2024-2025 season. This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew through his official Facebook account.
These numbers are being anticipated as the island is off to a good start for the season with a total of 52 cruise vessels arriving in St Kitts this month. These major cruises will arrive with thousands of passengers, pushing the numbers towards the targeted goal.
Star Pride, Viking Sea, and Zuiderdam arrived at Port Zante on November 1, 2, and 3, respectively. Today, Celebrity Eclipse will arrive in St Kitts with over 2000 passengers.
These visitors will disembark on the island and explore the local offerings including the various excursions, providing good business to local vendors, cab drivers and tour guides.
November 5 will mark the first day when St Kitts will welcome five cruises together, bringing significant activity to Port Zante. These cruises are Aida Perla, Icon of the Seas, Mein Schiff 1, Seabourn Quest and Star Pride. Meanwhile, on November 6, a single mega cruise Arvia, boasting a capacity of 5200 passengers will be arriving on the island.
Carnival Pride, Disney Magic, Mein Schiff 3 and Sapphire Princess will be docking on Saturday, November 9 and Sea Dream 1, Eurodam and Resilient Lady will dock on November 10.
On November 12, Arvia will make another call while Viking Sea will also arrive in St Kitts. November 13 will witness three cruises Aida Bella, Mein Schiff 2 and Eurodam arriving to the island and similarly three other cruises Freedom of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Sea Dream 2 will arrive on November 14.
November 16 and 17 will witness one cruise each Sapphire Princess and Vision of the Seas arriving in St Kitts and the following day Resilient Lady and Sea Dream 2 will dock together at Port Zante.
A similar trend of the cruises will continue throughout the month, marking a major start to the highly anticipated cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis.
The complete Cruise Schedule for November 2024 for St Kitts is as follows:
Friday, 1 – Star Pride
Saturday, 2 – Viking Sea
Sunday, 3 – Zuiderdam
Monday, 4 – Celebrity Eclipse
Tuesday, 5 – Aida Perla
Tuesday, 5 – Icon of the Seas
Tuesday, 5 – Mein Schiff 1
Tuesday, 5 – Seabourn Quest
Tuesday, 5 – Star Pride
Wednesday, 6 – Arvia
Saturday, 9 – Carnival Pride
Saturday, 9 – Disney Magic
Saturday, 9 – Mein Schiff 3
Saturday, 9 – Sapphire Princess
Sunday, 10 – Sea Dream 1
Sunday, 10 – Eurodam
Sunday, 10 – Resilient Lady
Tuesday, 12 – Arvia
Tuesday, 12 – Viking Sea
Wednesday, 13 – Aida Bella
Wednesday, 13 – Mein Schiff 2
Wednesday, 13 – Eurodam
Thursday, 14 – Freedom of the Seas
Thursday, 14 – Rhapsody of the Seas
Saturday, 14 – Sea Dream 2
Saturday, 16 – Sapphire Princess
Sunday, 17 – Vision of the Seas
Monday, 18 – Resilient Lady
Monday, 18 – Sea Dream 2
Tuesday, 19 – Oasis of the Seas
Tuesday, 19 – Sea Dream 1
Wednesday, 20 – Enchanted Princess
Wednesday, 20 – Star Pride
Thursday, 21 – Explorer of the Seas
Thursday, 21 – Seabourn Ovation
Friday, 22 – Marella Discovery
Friday, 22 – Viking Sea
Sunday, 24 – MS Hamburg
Monday, 25 – Queen Mary 2
Tuesday, 26 – Aida Luna
Tuesday, 26 – Arvia
Tuesday, 26 – Braemar
Wednesday, 27 – Freedom of the Seas
Wednesday, 27 – Mein Schiff 2
Wednesday, 27 – Seabourn Ovation
Thursday, 28 – Rhapsody of the Seas
Thursday, 28 – Regal Princess
Friday, 29 – Azamara Journey
Friday, 29 – Marella Discovery
Friday, 29 – Wind Spirit
Saturday, 30 – Queen Mary 2
Saturday, 30 – Zuiderdam
Disclaimer: The update on St Kitts’s cruise schedule for November 2024 is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.
