Antigua Cruise Port welcomes 12,704 in one day as four cruises dock

Antigua and Barbuda: Four cruise ships docked for another day at Antigua Cruise Port with 12,704 passengers on Friday. The visitors embraced the beauty of Heritage Quay as the local citizens and entertainers dressed in colourful attires for extending warm welcome and greetings.

The port was see bustling with energy and creating memories with local offerings and cultural presence of Antigua and Barbuda. The authorities expressed delight as the country has been recording numerous cruises calls in just one day, bringing over thousands of passengers every day in this season.

MSC Virtuosa arrives with 5,102 guests

MSC Virtuosa made its second call to St John’s with 5,102 guests who explored hotspot destinations of Antigua and Barbuda. Last time, the vessel graced the shores on November 23, 2024, with a total of 2,922 guests.

The ship has carried passengers from Europe, South America and the United Kingdom to the Caribbean country, providing boost to the cruise sector of Antigua and Barbuda. It offers world-class entertainment, dining and exclusive accommodation with extraordinary scenery.

Norwegian Breakaway as second cruise ship

Norwegian Breakaway is the second cruise ship of the day at Antigua Cruise Port which has brought 3,948 passengers. The vessel consisted of nine stunning pools and other neighbouring explorations, aiming to enhance the travel experience of the tourists.

Norwegian Escape brought 3,615 passengers

Norwegian Escape docked in Antigua Cruise Port with 3,615 passengers who explored the cultural offerings of the country. It offers exclusive options and a bustling environment to the passengers who visit from across the globe.

SeaDream I with 39 cruise passengers

SeaDream I brought 39 cruise passengers on the shores of Antigua and Barbuda where the passengers explored new offerings of the country. The vessel used to homeport in the country and arrived along with P&O Cruises in October 2024.

With four cruise calls, the tourism arrivals experience great growth in Antigua and Barbuda which bolster the cruise season 2024/2025 for the country.