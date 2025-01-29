St Kitts and Nevis Governor-General Marcella Liburd, PM Drew observe International Customs Day 2025

The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, which ensures the security and integrity of the country’s borders, celebrates the International Customs Day in a grand way every year.

Top leaders of St. Kitts and Nevis, including Governor General Marcella Liburd and Prime Minister Terrance Drew, on Sunday, January 26, 2025, joined officials of the country’s customs and excise department for worship at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre in Basseterre on the occasion of the International Customs Day.

The event was part of a week of activities held by the department to observe the special day. The activities will be held under the theme of “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”, chosen by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and engage the public.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department, which ensures the security and integrity of the country’s borders, celebrates the International Customs Day in a grand way every year.

PM Drew lauds customs department

Drew presented brief remarks on the occasion and congratulated the members of the customs department for a productive 2024. The prime minister is also in charge of national security.

“The Customs Department is a cornerstone of our nation’s development,” Drew said.

“Your commitment to excellence, efficiency, and security reflects not just your dedication to duty but also your love for country. You have kept St. Kitts and Nevis safe, prosperous, and on the path of progress.”

The prime minister’s message not only recognized the department’s past accomplishments but also outlined a vision for future excellence. He urged it to continue its efforts towards achieving greatness and reinforcing its role as a key pillar in building a more prosperous St. Kitts and Nevis.

Customs Day 2025 saw officers reaffirming commitment

The worship service saw participation from government officials, department officers and community members. It showcased unity and collaboration that play a decisive role in the department’s success. The officers on the occasion reaffirmed their commitment to delivering on the mandate of efficiency, security and prosperity all the time.

The Customs Department has planned a series of events throughout the week to further engage the public, showcase their critical contributions, and inspire greater appreciation for their role in national development.

International Customs Day salutes customs officials’ efforts

The International Customs Day, observed on January 26 every year, salutes key efforts made by customs officials worldwide to strengthen the global supply chain, reinforce collaboration, harness technology, and make traditional and new partners central actors in the transformation process, besides ensuring safety.

Why January 26

It was on January 26, 1953, that the inaugural session of the current-day WCO (previously known as Customs Cooperation Council) was held in Brussels, Belgium, with 17 founding members. Today, the WCO, which is an intergovernmental organization which works on improving customs administrations worldwide, has more than 180 members.

The WCO dedicated the day in 2025 to the theme of “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”. Under this, the WCO members had the opportunity to showcase various efforts and activities taken in the domain.