This is what new ‘Build Back Better’ houses will look like in Carriacou

5th of November 2024

Grenada: The authorities have unveiled an inspiring model for the houses under the “Build Back Better” initiative, showcasing what homes could look like after rebuilding efforts. 

The furniture and kitchen essentials installed in the project elevate the overall appeal of the houses, creating excitement among the citizens for their new homes. The pictures display a charismatic choice of colour combination along with the complementing furniture, which reflects both modern and traditional ways of living. 

Kitchen of ‘Build Back Better’ house

The shared pictures show installed beds and cupboards in the bedrooms. The kitchen includes a four-burner stove with an oven, a sink to wash utensils, and a washing machine. The bathroom has a separate shower area, with a toilet and sink installed.

The living room shows a beautiful blend of colours combined to showcase an ultimate array of beauty with flattering furniture and electronics. 

Living Room of Build Back Better house
The furniture shown in the pictures is however meant to change as it is for display purposes only. The furniture and interior work in the housing complex is being carried out by Court Grenada and is expected to be completed soon, providing the residents with the keys to their new house. 

The project "Build Back Better" is an initiative by the Grenadian authorities to aid the residents of the sister island by building new houses for those who became homeless after Hurricane Beryl. Under this initiative, 50 houses are being constructed by the authorities. 

The houses are measured at 27 feet X 22 feet and will accommodate almost every facility for its residents. The construction of the houses is progressing rapidly and it is expected to end soon providing significant relief to everyone. 

Apart from the 50 houses being constructed by the authorities of the sister island of Carriacou, the construction of the houses donated by Trinidadian authorities is also progressing steadily over time. The houses donated are prefab houses, and the foundations have been laid in the area. 

The prefab houses have also reached the construction site, and the installation will commence soon. 

Amara Campbell

