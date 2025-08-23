Tropical storm expected to form this weekend

The meteorological department warns of possible showers and thunderstorms due to a low-pressure system and a high trough near the northern Leeward Islands.

Caribbean: A tropical storm is expected to form this weekend as the wave has been moving forward with the northern Leeward Islands. It is also expected to move north-northwestward and then northward over the southwestern Atlantic.

As per the met department, there are also chances of showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure and high trough that is also expected to be located a few hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands. The environmental conditions that would appear conducive for further development of the system is also expected to become a storm this weekend.

The met department also noted that the system has a high, 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. The tropical wave is also located more than one thousand miles east of the Windward Islands. It has also become less organized over the past 24 hours and the system is also expected to be affected by strong wind shear.

In addition to that, the weather department also noted that there are also less chances of the development of these weather patterns in the area of strong wind shear and other things. The wave is also expected to reach a slightly favourable environment and things will approach the area during the weekend.

The tropical wave will cause possible rainfall and other inclement weather conditions that are expected to be unfavorable for further development. The system has also a low 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

As per the met department, area in red is getting better organized and a tropical depression or tropical storm may form here at any time this weekend. Anyone with interests around Bermuda should monitor this next potential storm.

The wave farther south is unlikely to develop over the next couple of days. It may be something to watch IF (big "if" here) it makes it through the Caribbean. Nothing to worry about right now.