Jonathan Essien Bardales to represent St Kitts and Nevis at 2025 Junior Pan American Games

St Kitts and Nevis: Jonathan Essien Bardales is all set to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. He has left the country to arrive at Asunción, Paraguay, aiming to win the games and represent the Federation.

St Kitts Aquatics Federation shared the details and extended greetings for his successful participation in the game. As per the Federation, Bardales will represent the country in two of the events of the game.

He will compete in the 100m Butterfly and 100m Freestyle as these are two of the most competitive events in swimming. He will be accompanied by Coach James Weeks who will also represent St Kitts and Nevis as a coach, aiming to provide support and guidance.

He will also take on the major competition and offer a strategic platform to other athletes from St Kitts and Nevis.

Notably, the Junior Pan American Games were created to promote young athletic talent across the Americas. The inaugural event was held in 2021 in Cali, Colombia with its first edition. Now, it has made its comeback with a second edition as the game will welcome over 4,000 athletes across 42 disciplines.

The event will offer not just a platform for elite youth competition as it will be a suitable pathway to quality for the 2027 Pan American Games. The event is open to athletes born between 2003 and 2013 as it is considered a vital step in the journey of Bradales and for the aquatics of St Kitts and Nevis.

As per the reports, the games are scheduled to open its gates on August 9, 2025 under the theme of the celebration of youth, sport and excellence in Paraguay. Citizens in St Kitts and Nevis shower their love for Jonathan and Coach Weekes who will represent the spirit, strength and potential of the team on the continental stage.