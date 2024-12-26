Beyoncé's Mysterious Post: Teasing a new concert or Blue Ivy’s big solo debut?

The video features the American singer sitting on a white horse, in a white dress hoisting the USA flag in the air.

Beyoncé, the renowned American singer and recently crowned Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st century has left fans curious, as she shared date for a mysterious event through a video on Instagram.

The video features the American singer sitting on a white horse, in a white dress hoisting the USA flag in the air. The video shot against a black background shows the unique charisma of the artist.

The video ends as Beyoncé reveals a date, which fans have expected to be her next concert or her daughter Blue Ivy’s solo debut.

While the artist didn’t confirm anything she simply wrote a caption, ‘Look at that horse’ so that fans do not miss the end date reveal. The date announced by the artist is 1.14.2025, however, what could be released on this day is still to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's fans on social media are curious and speculating about what the artist could reveal on this day.

A user on Instagram wrote, “Bruh... What is this, Giselle?”

However, another user sarcastically wrote that the artist is selling her own line of horses as she pointed out the caption of the post.

“It’s in the caption. She is clearly selling her own line of horses.” the user wrote.

A user also pointed out a unique detail in the video which indicates that Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy is going to make a debut on the date.

“Am I the only one who had to watch it a second time to realize Blue was up there for the entire number. Yes, Blue, she is her momma Doorta,” the user wrote.

Beyoncé notably gave an energetic performance at the NFL halftime on Christmas. The singer performed on her record-breaking Cowboy Carter, which became the highlight of the game.

This performance will now be officially released on OTT platform Netflix. As announced by the online streaming platform, Beyoncé's performance will be released in the coming week.