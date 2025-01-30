New office of the Chairman launched in St Kitts and Nevis CIU

It will also establish new CIU taskforce which will put focus on major projects and initiatives of the unit.

St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit launched the “Office of the Chairman” to enhance the operations and functions of the CBI Programme. With an intent to promote excellence, the step will serve as the strategy to enhance the reputation of the unit and meet the global standards of the CBI.

The office of the chairman is expected to bring positive change in the operations of the CBI Programme of St Kitts and Nevis with major focus on driving economic growth, enhancing customer service and promoting real estate matters. It will work to adopt a transformative approach within the unit, aiming to enhance integrity and reputation.

Three major aims:

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Calvin St Juste, three major aims will be accomplished in the new office. The office will support the sustainable economic growth, promote enhanced customer service and enhancing matters related to real estate and other developmental projects.

Firstly, the Office of the Chairman will promote several developmental projects where local workers and enterprises will be given a chance to excel their footprints. These projects will be identified on their contribution towards economic growth. The sustainable economic growth will be promoted in the first aim of the office.

Secondly, all real estate and development projects will be reviewed, managed under the office of the chairman. The process of the approval will be conducted by the office to enhance its functioning, integrity and transparency within the unit. The office will also be assisted by the locals and other experts in the industry for real estate projects.

Thirdly, the office will also create strategies to enhance the service for the customers and enhance the culture of the working.

The office will work to enhance the standards of the CBI Programme while enhancing confidence among the stakeholders and investors. The step is taken with an intent to align the Sustainable Island State Agenda of St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to promote the confidence and trust among the investors and other contributors across the globe.

In addition to that, Damille James has been appointed as the executive director in the office of the chairman who will manage day-to-day operations within the unit. With his 20 years of experience, he will enhance the functioning and quality operations of the unit.

He will be assigned to streamline the entire process and manage real estate activities with prompt resolutions.

Functioning of the Office of the Chairman

The office of the chairman will conduct regular audits of real estate and other PBO transactions, aiming to enhance transparency and good governance. Besides this, it will also establish new CIU taskforce which will put focus on major projects and initiatives of the unit.

The office of the chairman will work to streamline process for approval of the projects and the clients will be given a chance to enjoy the fruits of premium real estate investment opportunities, top-notch customer service and rapid issue resolution.