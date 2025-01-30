Barbados to host three-day Agro Fest at Queen’s Park

The local farmers will be invited from across Barbados who will install their stalls of their respective products and shed light on the foods that can be grown in the country.

Barbados: The premier agricultural exhibition of Barbados, “Agro Fest” is scheduled to be held for three days from February 21 to 23, 2025 at Queen’s Park. The festival will explore new ideas and methods to promote local growing products and enhance economic growth with the help of agriculture.

The local farmers will be invited from across Barbados who will install their stalls of their respective products and shed light on the foods that can be grown in the country. Under the patronage of Barbados Agricultural Society, the festival promises to serve as the platform for agriculture, cultural showcase and colour display.

The tickets have been announced for the patrons and the locals to register their seats and get the chance to explore new marketing trends in the agricultural sector. It will also showcase the best of the agricultural offerings of Barbados, where food and authentic cuisine will be promoted among the tourists as well.

In addition to that, the events will also be hosted to entertain the audience where spectators and the attendees will participate for their talent showcase. The ticket outlets will also provide business to society, growing income opportunities for the local shop owners who will register to install their stalls at the festival.

The diverse market will gather who will purchase new food items and provide business to the local farmers where they will diversify their economic conditions. For three days, the sales of the food products will also be made available to the locals, aiming to promote the agenda named 25 by 25.

As per the ticket outlets, the price of the box office for adults will be $18 at the entrance, while at the door, the ticket price will be $20. For children, the ticket price for box office entry will be $5 and for door, it will be $8.

For Season adult, the entry price at the box office will be $48 and at the door, it will be $55. The market will remain open from 10 am to 10 pm every Friday and Saturday, while it will open its door at 8 am and run through 9 pm on Sunday.