Grenada: Ministry of Agriculture distributes animal feed to support farmers post-hurricane Beryl

27th of September 2024

Grenada: The Ministry of Agriculture led an astounding initiative as they distributed feed for livestock management to agriculturists in the northern district. This initiative was led to provide support to the agricultural community so they recover better from Hurricane Beryl

The extension assistant at the Northern Agriculture District, Lindonna Mark, outlined the major benefits of this program. She highlighted how farmers were severely affected by the passing of Hurricane Beryl, which caused them a huge loss. 

“Some of the farmers struggled in getting animal feed, and we decided that providing them this assistance would be a great effort and great assistance to them in this time of need,” she said. 

Lindonna Mark further highlighted that they received positive feedback from the farmers while stating that they were very appreciative of the initiative. 

One of the farmers named Kelly Hall was present to receive the donation and while sharing his experience he said, “It will help us in a very positive way in terms of, giving the animals a little more nutrition with the feed that we are getting also farmers would save the stress of going to search for the different feed to mix for the animals to get the proper nutrition.”

Notably, this initiative has been led to provide extensive support to farmers, so that they recover stronger and better from the damages caused by Hurricane Beryl. The disastrous hurricane wiped away all the agricultural lands of these farmers, which was their main source of income and their source of feed for their animals. 

The hurricane resulted in fallen trees and damaged barns, coops, and cages which was further a challenge for the farmers to stand back stronger from the disaster. However, this small yet important initiative will help farmers in their rehabilitation process. 

The government of Grenada has notably also announced a whopping $6.1 million relief for farmers affected by the hurricane considering their conditions after the disaster. These reliefs have been executed after careful consideration of damage caused by the Extension and Agronomy Division. 

The announcement of the same was made public by the Minister of Agriculture and Lands, Lennox Andrews who stated that the project cannot compensate for all the damage caused but will provide them with small assistance. 

