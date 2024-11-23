Limited Time Offer: Experience unmatched luxury and adventure at Dominica’s Coulibri Ridge Resort

The package includes a 3-night stay in special suites of Coulibri Ridge Resort designed for double occupancy including all the luxury facilities.

Dominica: The Coulibri Ridge Resort of Dominica has announced a special winter package, and a limited time offer for tourists to experience the island in an exclusive setting.

The package includes a 3-night stay in special suites of Coulibri Ridge Resort designed for double occupancy including all the luxury facilities. While the base package starts from $3,200, interested travellers can upgrade their suites to more advanced and luxury options.

FACILITIES OFFERED IN THE PACKAGE

The package will include several offerings such as Nightly Signature Cocktails and Gourmet Canapes to enjoy during the sunset. A daily full-board dining with breakfast, 3-course lunch and 4-course dinner.

Apart from this, the visitors will also get a chance to explore the soulful spa at the hotel which also includes a 60-minute relaxing massage session. The price for this will be included in the package. Coulibri Ridge Resort, Dominica The Winter special package of Coulibri Ridge, Dominica also includes exclusive tours of the property focusing on highlighting sustainability. The visitors will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in natural adventures ranging from trekking to exploring Dominica’s lush green forests.

Other famous locations to visit includes Soufriere, Scott’s head sulphur springs, Trafalgar falls and Titou Gorge, which are among top priority for tourists.

PACKAGE PRICES AND VALIDITY OF OFFER

The deadline for the offer is 15th December 2024, however applicants will need to apply for the visit between 15th January 2025 to 5th August 2025.

The base price for the winter special package is set at $3,200 USD for Seaview Studio, however, the prices will change for every upgrade and change in suites. Coulibri Ridge Resort, Dominica The Morne Fou Loft suite will cost visitors $3,600, while Sky Penthouse with an exterior shower will cost $4,000. The most expensive package is for the Sky Penthouse with a private Pool which has been set at $4,400.

All of these packages will have the same facilities, while the price difference is only meant for the change in the suites.

ABOUT COULIBRI RIDGE