Limited Time Offer: Experience unmatched luxury and adventure at Dominica’s Coulibri Ridge Resort
The package includes a 3-night stay in special suites of Coulibri Ridge Resort designed for double occupancy including all the luxury facilities.
23rd of November 2024
Dominica: The Coulibri Ridge Resort of Dominica has announced a special winter package, and a limited time offer for tourists to experience the island in an exclusive setting.
The package includes a 3-night stay in special suites of Coulibri Ridge Resort designed for double occupancy including all the luxury facilities. While the base package starts from $3,200, interested travellers can upgrade their suites to more advanced and luxury options.
FACILITIES OFFERED IN THE PACKAGE
The package will include several offerings such as Nightly Signature Cocktails and Gourmet Canapes to enjoy during the sunset. A daily full-board dining with breakfast, 3-course lunch and 4-course dinner.
Apart from this, the visitors will also get a chance to explore the soulful spa at the hotel which also includes a 60-minute relaxing massage session. The price for this will be included in the package. The Winter special package of Coulibri Ridge, Dominica also includes exclusive tours of the property focusing on highlighting sustainability. The visitors will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in natural adventures ranging from trekking to exploring Dominica’s lush green forests.
Other famous locations to visit includes Soufriere, Scott’s head sulphur springs, Trafalgar falls and Titou Gorge, which are among top priority for tourists.
PACKAGE PRICES AND VALIDITY OF OFFER
The deadline for the offer is 15th December 2024, however applicants will need to apply for the visit between 15th January 2025 to 5th August 2025.
The base price for the winter special package is set at $3,200 USD for Seaview Studio, however, the prices will change for every upgrade and change in suites. The Morne Fou Loft suite will cost visitors $3,600, while Sky Penthouse with an exterior shower will cost $4,000. The most expensive package is for the Sky Penthouse with a private Pool which has been set at $4,400.
All of these packages will have the same facilities, while the price difference is only meant for the change in the suites.
ABOUT COULIBRI RIDGE
The Coulibri Ridge is one of the Dominica's luxurious resorts known for providing an exquisite experience to their visitors. The resort stands out from others on the island due to its focus on sustainability and blending it with luxury. The Hotel has been awarded several accolades in recent years including recognition by Forbes, The Points Guy, AFAR, Travel+lLiesure and many other renowned travel magazines. With its intricate settings between the mountains and valleys, the hotel promises to deliver a memorable experience to its visitors.
Latest
- Five aircraft land in St Kitts and Nevis in one day
-
Maiden test century for Justin Greaves: West Indies end day...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Son beats 80-year-old mother for pensio...
-
Dancehall sensation Masicka gifts his mother a 'house' on he...
-
Know here: Plans implemented in St Kitts and Nevis to empowe...
Related Articles
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024
Saturday, 23rd Nov 2024