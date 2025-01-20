Kezia Phillip from St Kitts and Nevis qualifies for 2025 CARIFTA Games

St Kitts and Nevis: Kezia Phillip, a 14-year-old athlete qualified for the upcoming 2025 CARIFTA Games on Sunday. She became first athlete from St Kitts and Nevis to secure the qualification for the games scheduled to be held in Trinidad in April this year.

She will represent the twin-island Federation in the U17 female shot-put game and compete with other players from the Caribbean region in the tournament. She secured the qualification after surpassing qualifying standard of 10.50m in the game category and became the first Kittitian to gain recognition this year.

Phillip threw her personal best of 10.56m at the qualification event of Powerade Classic that was held at the Nevis Athletic Stadium. She received her training at Phase Track Club by representing herself as a student of the Gingerland Secondary School.

The 2025 CARIFTA Games are scheduled to be held from April 19 to 21, 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to celebrate the sporting culture of the Caribbean region.

In 2024 CARIFTA Games, athletes from St Kitts and Nevis finished at the 12 places from a field of 28 participating countries. A total of three athletes secured silver medals in the 2024 games and helped the country finish on a positive note. The games were held in March 2024 and athletes also received warm welcome on their arrival at St Kitts and Nevis on April 3, 2024.

The games were launched in 1972 in Barbados where teams from different countries of the Caribbean gather and participate in different games. The aim of the games is to celebrate the unique talents and skills of the athletes in the region, allowing them to explore new opportunities and avenues in the sports.

Over 20 teams from different Caribbean regions will participate and represent their countries in the games, enhancing their capabilities in the sports. The athletes who win medals in the CARIFTA also become eligible to secure their place at the international events such as Olympics and others.