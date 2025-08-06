Trinidad and Tobago: San Fernando Couple missing, feared murdered

Montano's sister reported that the couple was last seen when they visited her home near the crime scene to use the washroom.

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating a grim scene, as 44-year-old Samuel Montano and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Zaheeda Mohammed, have disappeared from their beachside residence on August 2. Police officials believe the couple could have been killed, and their bodies disposed of in the sea, but no official report has been issued yet.

According to the information provided by Montano's sister, the couple was last spotted by her, as they came to her house, close to the crime scene to use the washroom. She also told the police that when she proceeded to visit her brother and girlfriend the following morning at about 9:40 am, they were not around.

Police Investigation

After which she immediately called the police. Responding to the emergency were officers from the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Task Force, and San Fernando Police Station, including Ag/Cpl Khan, PC Ferguson, and PC Abdool.

Police found blood-soaked sheets on the bed along with several spent shell casings across the floor, inside a small 8x8 wooden structure. A clear line of blood was seen which ran approximately 80 feet from the shoreline to the nearby shoreline, suggesting the bodies may have been dragged and disposed of at sea.

Authorities conducted a wide-spread search operation but found no sign of the missing couple. They also checked the area's hospital facilities for persons treated for gunshot wounds but found still nothing.

The items which were recovered during the search operation are: -