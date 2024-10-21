Sapphire Princess makes Caribbean debut, docks at Port Zante on maiden call

The ship made its inaugural visit to St Kitts and marked the second cruise vessel of the 2024/2025 season in the country.

St Kitts and Nevis: Sapphire Princess made its Caribbean debut by arriving at St Kitts on its maiden call on Friday at 8:00 AM. With thousands of passengers, the vessel brought tourists from across the globe to Port Zante where they explored the rich cultural and historical heritage of the twin-island Federation.

The ship made its inaugural visit to St Kitts and marked the second cruise vessel of the 2024/2025 season in the country. The passengers were welcomed by the government and the tourism officials with an official ceremony, featuring the performances of the musical artistes, and other dancers who showcased the culture of the country.

The crew received a warm reception and met with the officials of the tourism authority with an exchange of plaques. The passengers also explored the warm, tropical breeze of St Kitts and Nevis and the authorities expressed delight in welcoming the thousands of passengers.

The cruise vessel has the capacity to carry over 2,670 passengers and is known for its seamless travel option. At Port Zante, the guests were welcomed with the display of the rich culture and other performances from the local artistes of St Kitts and Nevis.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held onboard the vessel, which was attended by tourism officials and representatives from the cruise line. The exchange was held between the Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis- Marsha Henderson and the Captain of the ship- Paolo Ravera.

Sapphire Princess

The vessel is known for its stunning and world-class offerings, providing seamless travel to several islands that are adorned with beautiful culture, natural landscape and renowned hospitality.

The ship represents new adventures and memories from the fleet of the Princess Cruise Line. It opens the doors to a wealth of experiences in St Kitts and Nevis and the tourists are asked to explore the lush green rainforests of the small island nations.

The passengers in St Kitts and Nevis visited heritage site, enjoy delightful meals at local restaurants, connect with warm people who were welcoming. The cruise season in St Kitts and Nevis was opened by Icon of Seas- the World's Largest Cruise Ship, which brought over 5,000 passengers to the shores of Port Zante.

Minister of Tourism- Marsha Henderson expressed delight and said that the arrival of the cruise ship is an exciting moment for the country as St Kitts and Nevis was the first country in the Caribbean to welcome the Sapphire Princess.





