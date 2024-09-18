LIAT 2020 announces “September to Remember,” flights to operate on low fares

The flights that will fly to and from Antigua to Barbados, and then Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis will be available at US$89 inclusive of all taxes for one way

18th of September 2024

Caribbean: LIAT 2020 announced a “September to Remember” sale on all flights operating between Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia. The offer will be valid between September 17 to 30, 2024 and the tourists are asked to book their flights and travel during this period. 

The flights that will fly to and from Antigua to Barbados, and then Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis will be available at US$89 inclusive of all taxes for one way. The sale is aimed at attracting tourists as the airline started its operation on these routes last month. 

Under the September to Remember Sale, the one-way flight on the route will be available at US$79 inclusive of all taxes: 

The flights will be operated on the route from Barbados to Dominica, from Antigua to Saint Lucia, from St Kitts and Nevis to Saint Lucia and from Barbados to Dominica. The offer will be valid between September 17 to 30, 2024 under the specific terms and conditions. 

The sale will offer flights on the route from Antigua to Dominica or St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica to St Kitts and Nevis or from Saint Lucia to Grenada at the fares of US$60 inclusive of all taxes. The travellers are asked to book their flights on the route between September 17 and 30, 2024 with the implementation of all terms and conditions for one way travel. 

LIAT 2020 offers travel from Antigua to Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia with price starting from US$99 inclusive of all taxes. 

The airline has been looking for ways of expanding their routes for travel to the Caribbean region. With its returning to the skies in August 2024 after the closure of LIAT 1974, the LIAT 2020 has opened new routes of the flights from Antigua to several Caribbean destinations including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Grenada. 

The first flight of the LIAT 2020 has been operating to and from Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Main suspect of triple murder of Saint James taken into custody. Image Credit: Hamaribaat
Jamaica

Main suspect of triple murder of Saint James taken into custody

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

Saint Lucia police welcomes ‘9’ new constables to their organisation
Caribbean

Saint Lucia police welcomes ‘9’ new constables to their organisation

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

30 students from Barbados scores 90% highers in Math, English
News

30 students from Barbados scores 90% higher in Math, English

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

Silver Airways unveils new fares for inaugural flights from West Palm Beach
News

Silver Airways unveils new fares for inaugural flights from West Palm Bea...

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

Two US Airforce Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules arrives at St Kitts
News

Two US Airforce Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Hercules arrives at St Kitts

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

US couple robbed at gunpoint in Antigua, raise safety concerns for tourists
News

US couple robbed at gunpoint in Antigua, raise safety concerns for touris...

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

Mentally ill man shot and injured in encounter by Siparia police.
Trinidad and Tobago

Mentally ill man shot and injured in encounter by Siparia police

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024

Canadian troops to train Caribbean forces for Haiti crisis. Image Credit: Reuters
Caribbean

Canadian troops to train Caribbean forces for Haiti crisis

Wednesday, 18th Sep 2024