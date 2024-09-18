LIAT 2020 announces “September to Remember,” flights to operate on low fares

The flights that will fly to and from Antigua to Barbados, and then Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis will be available at US$89 inclusive of all taxes for one way

Caribbean: LIAT 2020 announced a “September to Remember” sale on all flights operating between Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia. The offer will be valid between September 17 to 30, 2024 and the tourists are asked to book their flights and travel during this period.

The flights that will fly to and from Antigua to Barbados, and then Barbados to St Kitts and Nevis will be available at US$89 inclusive of all taxes for one way. The sale is aimed at attracting tourists as the airline started its operation on these routes last month.

Under the September to Remember Sale, the one-way flight on the route will be available at US$79 inclusive of all taxes:

The flights will be operated on the route from Barbados to Dominica, from Antigua to Saint Lucia, from St Kitts and Nevis to Saint Lucia and from Barbados to Dominica. The offer will be valid between September 17 to 30, 2024 under the specific terms and conditions.

The sale will offer flights on the route from Antigua to Dominica or St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica to St Kitts and Nevis or from Saint Lucia to Grenada at the fares of US$60 inclusive of all taxes. The travellers are asked to book their flights on the route between September 17 and 30, 2024 with the implementation of all terms and conditions for one way travel.

LIAT 2020 offers travel from Antigua to Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia with price starting from US$99 inclusive of all taxes.

The airline has been looking for ways of expanding their routes for travel to the Caribbean region. With its returning to the skies in August 2024 after the closure of LIAT 1974, the LIAT 2020 has opened new routes of the flights from Antigua to several Caribbean destinations including Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Grenada.

The first flight of the LIAT 2020 has been operating to and from Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia.