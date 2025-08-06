Spirit Airlines launches direct Fort Lauderdale–Belize City route starting at $85

Spirit Airlines will offer Spirit First, Premium Economy, and Value seating on the new route to suit various traveler preferences and budgets.

Belize: To make travel easier and more affordable, Spirit Airlines officially announced the launch of a new direct flight route between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Belize City, with one-way fares starting at just $85. The service will begin on November 21, 2025. It will operate three times a week, flying from the Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE) and landing back there again on the way back.

Spirit Airlines will be offering several seating options on the new route, including Spirit First, Premium Economy, and Value seats, catering to the needs of a wide-range of travelers, based on their preferences and budget.

These non-stop flights will operate for a duration of approximately two hours, as it will reduce both travel time and cost for passengers heading to or from the southeastern United States.

Flight Schedule

Departs Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 10:15 AM

Arrives Belize City (BZE): 11:40 AM

Departs Belize City (BZE): 12:35 PM

Arrives Fort Lauderdale (FLL): 4:00 PM

New route to strengthen ties with diaspora and boost tourism

The Tourism Authority in Belize welcomed this new initiative, describing it as a step forward in boosting the nation’s growing tourism sector. This new route is also expected to benefit Belizean diasporas living abroad by providing them a more convenient and affordable connection with the country.

Fort Lauderdale has become a key hub for connective travel within the United States, as the new service helps increase the visitation of American tourists to explore Belize and its stunning natural beaches, jungles and rich culture.

Spirit’s entry into the Belize market adds to the extensive list of international carriers which serve the country and positions Belize as a key Caribbean and Central American destination.