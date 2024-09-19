10 cruise ships to arrive in St Kitts and Nevis for October 2024

The cruise month will start with the arrival of the Icon of the Seas, which is considered to have a capacity of over 7,000 passengers.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of 10 cruise ships will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis in the month of October 2024 as part of the cruise season 2024/2025. Featuring the World’s Largest Cruise- Icon of the Seas, Port Zante is expected to receive over thousands of passengers in one day next month.

The cruise month will start with the arrival of the Icon of the Seas which is considered for its capacity to carry over 7000 passengers. The ship will mark its eighth voyage around St Kitts and Nevis as the ship has started its Caribbean journey from the island nation.

The ship marked its inaugural visit to St Kitts and Nevis in January 2024 after departing from Miami which was its first-ever destination for voyaging. The cruise vessel made headlines during its launch early this year as it crossed Wonder of the Seas in the capacity and become the lead in the Icon Class.

It will be followed by Celebrity Summit which will dock at Port Zante on October 11, 2024. The cruise ship is known for its Millenium class and is operated by Celebrity Cruises.

The third cruise ship for the month will be Rhapsody of the Seas- a Royal Caribbean mid-sized cruise ship in the vision class. It will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on October 16, 2024.

On October 18, 2024, Sapphire Princess will be docked at Port Zante and accommodate thousands of passengers who will explore essence of St Kitts and Nevis. The vessel is the second Gem-class ship and owned by Princess Cruises.

Carnival Dream is also added into schedule as it will be docked on October 26, 2024, in Port Zante. As part of the Carnival Cruise line, the vessel is considered for its memorable experience and exclusive offerings.

Amadea will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on October 29, 2024, featuring the capacity of 600 guests and other offerings. Britannia will arrive in Port Zante on October 30, 2024 as part of the cruise schedule.

Mein Schiff II will dock at Port Zante on October 30, 2024 with the arrival of over 2000 passengers. Sapphire Princess will be the third cruise ship for October 30, 2024, bringing over thousands of passengers.

Rhapsody of the Seas will again offer service to St Kitts and Nevis on October 31, 2024 as the cruise will close the month with the arrival of thousands of passengers.