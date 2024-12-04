Six cruise ships dock at Port Zante, St Kitts welcome 13,458 passengers in one day

Passengers ventured around St Kitts and Nevis, explored the offerings of Port Zante and embraced the local businesses.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of six cruise ships docked in Port Zante for the first time during the cruise season 2024/2025 on Tuesday. With an inaugural call of Explora II and the arrival of World’s largest vessel, Icon of the Seas, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 13,458 passengers in one day.

Passengers ventured around St Kitts and Nevis, explored the offerings of Port Zante and embraced the local businesses. They provided a great boost to the local economy as they were given a chance to visit unique natural and historical wonders the island has to offer.

The tourism authorities hosted a welcome ceremony for the passengers at Port Zante with a showcase of cultural music, dance and the vibes of the steel pan. The occasion enhanced the popularity of the destination among the tourists and added vibrancy to the ongoing cruise season.

Icon of the Seas visited St Kitts and Nevis

World’s largest cruise ship and Royal Caribbean’s very own, Icon of the Seas arrived in Port Zante, bringing 5,610 passengers. Notably, the ship has started its journey to Caribbean while docking at St Kitts and Nevis in January last year for the cruise season 2023/2024.

Since then, the vessel has arrived at Port Zante several times, marking the presence of the tourism sector around the world. With its arrival, the local businesses such as street vendors, taxi operators and tour guides have been enhanced in both seasons.

Visitors exploring St Kitts and Nevis Even, St Kitts and Nevis kickstarted its cruise season 2024/2025 with the arrival of Icon of the Seas, emphasizing the allure of Port Zante as a global tourism hotspot. People explored the warmth and friendly nature of the citizens of the country, enjoying the world-class beaches and colourful streets around Basseterre.

Other Cruise Ships

AIDA Perla was the second cruise ship of the day, docking at St Kitts and Nevis for the second time for cruise season 2024/2025. It has the capacity to accommodate thousands of passengers and offers an exclusive tourism experience to the tourists. While bringing 3,286 passengers, the vessel turned out to be massive ship after Icon of the Seas for St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday.

AIDA Perla visited the country on November 6, 2024, for its inaugural call and brought over a thousand passengers. The guests took guided tours around St Kitts and Nevis and indulged in the rich history and culture.

Another ship of the day was Crystal Serenity, a middle-sized overall vessel which has brought 740 passengers with 68,000 GRT. The vessel is known for its traveller and swimming options, connecting tourists with their food as well.

Celebrity Apex has remained another vessel of the day which has brought over 2,000 passengers to Port Zante. While receiving a warm welcome, the vessel brought 2,910 passengers along with five other ships.

Seabourn Ovation has again marked its visit to Port Zante after its docking on November 6, 2024. It has brought over 600 passengers who explored natural offerings of the country. Windstar Star Pride also visited the country with 312 passengers and 13,000 GRT after marking its arrival last month.

Five Cruise Ships for 2024/2025 Season

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed five vessels in November 2024 for the first time this season. The ships included AIDA Perla, Icon of the Seas, Mein Schiff I, Seabourn Quest and Star Pride, bringing over 10,000 passengers.

On Monday, the country welcomed the inaugural call of Explora II with a special welcome ceremony and exceptional amenities. The vessel is known for its 461 ocean-front suites, five heated pools, six gourmet restaurants, 12 bars and lounges. The ceremony featured a plaque exchange ceremony between the tourism officials and the cruise captain.

The passengers with guided tours explored offerings of St Kitts and Nevis and visited the attractions including Brimstone Hill Fortress, the St Kitts Scenic Railway and the beaches of South Friars Bay.