PM Terrance Drew meets King Charles III, discusses bilateral ties

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew had a meeting with King Charles III at Sandringham Estate on Friday morning. The meeting featured discussion on several matters of concerns of enhancing potential growth and mutual interest of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew shared glimpses on the social media and added that the meeting remained quite fruitful as they got a chance to discuss matters of bilateral ties and enhanced collaborations. He said that their meeting focused on increasing their relations and promoting exclusive growth between the two countries.

He expressed delight in meeting with King Charles and added that the discussion was productive for bilateral cooperation between two countries. PM Drew also extended gratitude to King Charles for his commitment and support in building St Kitts and Nevis as a sustainable island state.

They exchanged dialogues on several matters of mutual interest which included sustainability and the environment, aiming to foster their shared priorities and other collaborative approaches between two countries.

He also shed light the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis and outlined several steps that contributed to promote the sustainability of the island state. PM Drew also mentioned the challenges that are faced by small island states due to climate change as there is great need for environment protection.

PM Drew also outlined the strategic ways of promoting environmental protection and conservation with an intent to grow sustainable island state agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. He also talked about youth advocacy and education where they pledged to collaborate with each other with an intent to enhance the lifestyles of the citizens.

PM Terrance Drew added that they pledged to continue working together for a better and more sustainable world. He also wished him and his family well, noting that King's passion for advancing these issues is evident.

When King Charles III diagnosed to Cancer was discovered, PM Drew extended greetings and prayed for his healthy lifestyle.