LIAT 2020 set to begin new service to Trinidad on Dec 19

Trinidad: LIAT 2020 is all set to begin new service to Trinidad on December 19, 2024, as part of their “expansion to Caribbean campaign.” It will offer a direct route from Antigua and Barbuda to Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to enhance the connection within neighbouring islands.

The new addition is also aimed at providing more options and flexibility for Caribbean travellers' travel plans. It will also increase the presence of the airline in the region by offering more travel opportunities to the customers.

LIAT 2020 Ltd CEO Hafsah Abdulsalam expressed pleasure in launching the flights to Trinidad and Tobago and added that the airline is achieving great milestones with each passing day. He noted that the route will bring exceptional regional connectivity.

LIAT 2020 also expressed pride in achieving the step and added that the new route will strengthen the collaborations and partnerships between the two countries and across the region.

LIAT's service to Caribbean

LIAT 2020 is one of the major regional airlines in the Caribbean, offering new routes and connections between the countries since its launch in August 2024. After the shutdown of LIAT 1974, the 2020 airline marked its comeback with new additions of aircraft and unique perspective of launching routes.

Since then, the airline launched its service to major destinations of the Caribbean including Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, British Virgin Island, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and many more.

The service from Antigua and Barbuda to Jamaica will be added into the commercial operation on December 20, 2024, when it will launch its inaugural flight to the country. The airline also invited the patrons to book their flights with the airline as the seats are filling fast.

In October 2024, the airline connected the Caribbean to Sint Maarten by launching direct flights from Antigua and Barbuda, expanding its network. By expanding its network, the airline has been opening new avenues for collaboration and growth within the Caribbean.

The new services have been launched to enhance the experience of the travellers just four months after the launch of LIAT 2020. The airline kickstarted its operations and inaugural journey to Saint Lucia with additional links to the destinations including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Tortola.

It will ensure seamless travel for residents and tourists with the launch of direct service to Sint Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago.