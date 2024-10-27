The boy, named Haziek, during an exciting swimming activity last month, allegedly got bitten by a suspected shark or other marine life.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has announced medical relief for a 9-year-old boy who was bitten by a shark last month at Frigate Bay Beach. The relief has been announced under the Children’s Medical Fund and the child will travel overseas for treatment.

The boy, named Haziek, during an exciting swimming activity last month, allegedly got bitten by a suspected shark or other marine life. The kid sustained severe injuries from this event and was immediately transported to the hospital.

PM Terrance Drew announces overseas medical support for 9-year-old shark bite victim

In light of this dreadful incident, Prime Minister Terrance Drew extended the support of the St Kitts and Nevis Federation to help the children. He shared a glimpse of his meeting with the kid over his official Facebook account stating that the authorities are trying to make it possible that the kid has a healthy and normal life ahead.

Haziek notably received treatment from the JNF hospital earlier, after he was bitten by a shark or a marine creature. This time, he will be travelling to Trinidad for his treatment and he has already taken off for his surgery.

“This child suffered an injury as a result of a bite while swimming. He received initial treatment at JNF General Hospital and will travel overseas for further medical care,” wrote the Prime Minister in his social media post.

The treatment has been made possible through collaboration with the Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis (PALS) and the Children's Medical Fund. Both organizations have continuously been involved in supporting the children of the Twin Island Federation helping them to lead a safe and healthy life.

PM Terrance Drew visited the injured victim

While acknowledging the dedication of both organizations towards their mission, PM Terrance Drew in his post expressed gratefulness as he wrote, “I thank the Paediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis (PALS) for their collaboration with the Children’s Medical Fund and for their continued excellent work in helping the sick children of our Federation.”

CHILDREN's MEDICAL FUND OF ST KITTS AND NEVIS

The Children's Medical Fund is an initiative by the members of the Twin Island Federation designed to support young children who have suffered from chronic diseases or illnesses. The foundation for this initiative was led in 2022, and the funding for the first patient under this project was approved in the same year.

The first patient, named Ju’Niyah went to Barbados for a 10-month-long treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The funding for this kid was approved in October 2022 and his treatment also included Chemotherapy to help him recover faster.

PM Terrance Drew visited the injured victim In a recent Facebook post by Prime Minister Terrance Drew, it was noted that no children from aged one to four died in 2023 due to this initiative. This statement by PM Drew highlights the significance and importance of the Children's Medical Fund in supporting kids and their families in St Kitts and Nevis.

Following this success, the Prime Minister has also announced to assist the sick pregnant women and the federation will soon be releasing new initiatives for the same.

