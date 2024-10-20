Premier Brantley advocates for early detection at Pink Lily Walk for Breast Cancer

Premier Mark Brantley shared a glimpse of his visit on his social media, where he called out the same and encouraged the people to get tested in a timely manner.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley joined the annual Pink Lily Walk in support of those affected by breast cancer on Saturday, 19th October 2024. During this walk, the Premier called out "Early detection of the disease is key to save lives."

Premier Mark Brantley shared a glimpse of his visit on his social media, where he called out the same and encouraged the people to get tested in a timely manner. He also emphasized the importance of eating healthy, staying active through exercise and supporting each other as other important factors in combating the disease.

The Premier of Nevis earlier also shared a post detailing the importance of tackling Breast Cancer. In the post, he wrote that the Breast Cancer Awareness Month reminds him the power of community and the importance of supporting each other in the fight against the disease.

“As we honour the strength of survivors and remember those we’ve lost, let us renew our commitment to advancing research and access to care for all,” Premier Mark Brantley said in the post.

It was further interpreted that unity in tackling the disease is of much importance, adding to ensure a bright future for everyone.

“Together, we can turn awareness into action and hope into reality, ensuring a brighter future for everyone affected by breast cancer,” the post read.

The Pink Lily Walk is held every year and this year is marked as its 16th Anniversary. The walkathon took place early in the morning at 6:00 am. The walk was initiated at the Chicken Stone (Eva Wilkin’s Gallery) and many participants united to fight cancer and unite together against it.

As breast cancer month is currently underway, the authorities are aiming to reduce the number of cases across the island and create a healthy and supportive environment across the nation. This is being exercised through several activities and initiatives that promote sustainability among the citizens.

Breast cancer, whose cases are rising at a tangible rate worldwide, raises concerns for its effective control through different measures. These include creating health as their priority by implementing healthy food habits and physical exercise in their daily lives.

Disclaimer: The update on the Premier Brantley at Pink Lily Walk for Breast Cancer is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.