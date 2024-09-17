Edrice Lewis-Viechweg designs national flag of St Kitts and Nevis, receives Companion of Star of Merit

As the Independence celebrations are currently going on in St Kitts and Nevis for the 41st anniversary, the National Heros Day honoured the five unsung heroes who fought for the lives of the Kittitians and Nevisians.

St Kitts and Nevis: Edrice Lewis-Viechweg, designer of the national flag received the Companion of the Star of Merit award during the National Heroes Day in St Kitts and Nevis. She was awarded for her long, meritorious, devoted and loyal service to the nation on Monday by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

As the Independence celebrations are ongoing in St Kitts and Nevis for the 41st anniversary, on National Heros Day, five unsung heroes who fought for the lives of the Kittitians and Nevisians were honoured. Hundreds gathered to appreciate the roles of these heroes and other individuals for the society building and the development of the Federation.

Edrice Lewis-Viechweg contributed to the betterment of society with her social works and the creation of the national flag was considered as the greatest work. The flag came into force on September 19, 1883, reflecting the culture identity, symbolism and history of St Kitts and Nevis.

Each colour and element of the flag has been taken for portraying true meaning of the patriotism that connects to the past and its aspirations of St Kitts and Nevis. The green colour in the flag represented the fertile land of the islands.

The red colour in the flag symbolized the struggle of the small island people against slavery and colonialism. The yellow colour represents the abundant sunshine that the islands enjoy year-round. The black colour in the flag showcased the African heritage of the people.

Further, two white stars that are positioned on the black band represented the two islands including St Kitts and Nevis. The stars also promoted hope and liberty in the twin-island Federation.

Viechweg was awarded several awards in recent times during the Independence celebration.

In August 2023, she was honoured with the awards including “The Order of National Hero, The State of Merit and the Medal of Honour.”

She received awards for her contribution to enhance the national development and promote the lifelong spirit of pride and patriotism.