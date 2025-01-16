Five international aircrafts arrive in St Kitts and Nevis

Passengers explored popular spots like Timothy Hill, enjoyed shopping in Basseterre, and bought local goods, enhancing their tourism experience in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Five international aircraft landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport, providing direct service from the United States on Sunday. Hundreds of passengers gathered at the airport, providing boost to the airlift as well as tourism sector in St Kitts and Nevis.

Delta Airlines provided service from John F Kennedy International Airport to RLB International Airport for non-stop flights. The aircraft 737-800 was used to provide the service, aiming to enhance air connectivity with the market of the United States.

American Airlines offers direct service from Miami to St Kitts with scheduled flight on Sunday morning. The aircraft A321 neo is used to provide the service between the two countries, enhancing the experience for tourists from across the globe.

InterCaribbean Airways also provided service to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of CRJ 700 aircraft. The airline has launched the service from Barbados for the first time in February 2023 and offered flights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The aircraft provides service for local connection and the passengers from Barbados and from other countries landed at St Kitts on Sunday morning. On the other hand, Trans Anguilla Airways BN2 Islander also provided direct service to St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday along with other American Airlines.

Passengers explored the tours to several hotspots such as Timothy Hill and other offerings at the international airport in St Kitts and Nevis. They shopped around the streets of Basseterre and purchased natural offerings of the Federation, aiming to enhance their tourism experience of visitors from across the globe.

In November 2024, American Airlines completed 20 years of its service to St Kitts and Nevis under the theme - “Connection and Growth.”