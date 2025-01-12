Two Kittitians named in West Indies squad for U19 T20 World Cup 2025

Dr Terrance Drew extended best wishes to the team and congratulated two Kittitians for getting selected in the squad.

St Kitts and Nevis: Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weeks from St Kitts and Nevis have been selected in the West Indies U19 Women’s Team for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. The second edition of the World Cup is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from January 18, 2025 to February 2, 2025.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended best wishes to the team and congratulated two Kittitians for getting selected in the squad. He said that this is the proud moment for West Indies women team and St Kitts and Nevis as the hard work of the girls made them pave their path in the cricket world.

He noted, “Their hard work, talent, and determination have brought immense pride to the Federation.” PM Drew added that this is the time to extended greetings to these girls and prayed for their best performance during the World Cup tournament. He also extended best wishes to the team for winning the event and bring glory to the West Indies cricket world.

PM Drew added, “Join me in congratulating and extending our best wishes to our very own Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes on their outstanding achievement of being selected to the West Indies U19 Women’s Team for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

Notably, Jahzara Claxton was appointed as the Youth Board Member on the violence as a Public Health Perspective Committee by the prime minister. He added that he made the wise decision, and it was honour to appoint her as the leader of the younger generation as she inspired several individuals in St Kitts and Nevis who are seeking to chase their dreams with their hard work and determination.

He also asked people to encourage them for their World Cup and added, “Let us continue to encourage our young people to follow these examples in choosing positive and uplifting paths.”

World Cup 2025

The World Cup 2025 will be played by 16 teams in four different groups where 41 matches are staged to be held in a period of 16 days. The group matches are the opening stage of the tournament and West Indies is being placed in the Group A along with the teams such as India, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

India is the defending champion of the tournament as the team won the inaugural edition of the tournament in South Africa in 2023. West Indies will play the opening stage matches with their group members and the victories paved the path towards the second stage of the tournament.